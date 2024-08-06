What to Do In Portland (August 7-13, 2024)

GO: Drag Bingo

If you have yet to attend Drag Bingo at the Houston Blacklight—what the hell are you doing?! Do you not enjoy wonder? Merriment? Funky drink specials? The potential to win glamorous prizes? Hosted by queen Peachy Springs every first Wednesday of the month, Drag Bingo is a can’t-miss. Any evening spent at the Houston Blacklight is sure to be great—and it’ll be nothing short of fabulous. Pro tip: Get there early. ‘Cause, as Peachy says, “your girl’s got a following.” Houston Blacklight, 2100 SE Clinton St., thehoustonblacklight.com. 7–9 pm Wednesday, Aug. 7. $5

LISTEN: PDX Live Concert Series

Sleater-Kinney, Ethel Cain, Built to Spill, Mt. Joy, Ween—all of these iconic performers (and more) are making their way to the Rose City for this year’s PDX Live concert series. This week alone, we’ve got Sleater-Kinney and Amyl and the Sniffers (tonight!), two nights of Ween, Descendants, The Japanese House, Sierra Ferrell, and Ethel Cain. That’s right, you could be seeing Sleater-Kinney live in T-minus eight hours or so (depending entirely on what time you picked up the paper this morning). So, if you haven’t already, buy your tix, and get your booty over to Pioneer Courthouse Square to see your faves. Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 SW 6th Ave., pdx-live.com. Various times Wednesday, Aug. 7–21. Ticket prices vary.

LISTEN: Easy Folk Fest

Yellow Birds, The Muddy Souls, Wild Blue Morning, Story & Tune, Flyover State…if you guessed that these are the names of different Pacific Northwest folk groups—because really, what else could they be?—you’d be correct. They also happen to be the names of some of the groups performing at this year’s Easy Folk Fest: a three-day festival showcasing the talent of Portland’s local modern folk and progressive bluegrass musicians. According to EasyFolk’s founder, the festival will appeal to fans of everything from introspective lyrics to heartfelt Americana to swanky pop. Portland Playhouse, 602 NE Prescott St., easyfolkmedia.com. 7 pm Thursday–Saturday, Aug. 8–10. $20+.

EAT: Elephant Garlic Festival

Alright, garlic-heads, raise your hands—everyone’s hand should be up right now, by the way. Because if you don’t like garlic, you are, in our journalistic opinion anyway, likely insane. Hate to break it to ya. Anyways, now that we’ve weeded out all the vampires: North Plains’ 26th annual Elephant Garlic Festival is this weekend. And with the garlic parade, the crowning of a garlic king and queen, food trucks, craft vendors, live music, a 10k race, a book sale, an OMSI demonstration, and a car show—the Elephant Garlic Festival seems like it’s gonna be real stinkin’ fun. Jessie Mays Community Park, 30975 NW Hillcrest St., North Plains, funstinks.com. Noon–11 pm Friday–Sunday, Aug. 9–11. Free.

GO: Ghosts of Summer

A few weeks back, we introduced some of y’all to Summerween—Halloween during the summer, a concept inspired by the (incredible) animated Disney show Gravity Falls. And now, we’ve got another event to add to your Summerween agenda: Ghosts of Summer, a summer Halloween convention comprising all things spooky. That means: an escape room, trick-or-treating, theatrical performances, costumes, ghostly crafts, plenty of vendors, a scare zone, and snacks and boo(ze) à la Raven’s Manor. The Redd on Salmon Street, 831 SE Salmon St., ghostsofsummerpdx.com. 7–11:30 pm Friday–Saturday, Aug. 9–10. $14-$50.

GO: Jade International Night Market

Guys, Portland’s Jade International Night Market is sooo back. Since its origin in 2014, the market has drawn thousands each year in celebration of the Jade District’s diverse immigrant community. This year, the market will feature more than 50 retail vendors—from the adorable, magical art of Paper Rat Illustrations to handmade wobbles by Grumpy Swan Crochet; 30–plus food vendors—we’re particularly stoked for Mochinut, Burmese Delight, and Bobablastic and a lineup of 13 performers, including a Bollywood Dreams DJ set, a White Lotus Lion Dance, and hula dancing by Hula Hālau ‘Ohana Holo’oko’a. Portland Community College Southeast Campus, 2305 SE 82nd Ave., jadedistrict.org. 3–10 pm Saturday, Aug. 10. Free.

SMELL: Dahlia Festiva

The annual Dahlia Festival is well underway in Canby at Swan Island Dahlias. In addition to the 40 acres filled with a rainbow of more than 370 varieties of dahlias, the festival’s gonna have food trucks, live music, a Sunday farmers market, a Dahlia Run, and a swanky gift shop. Plus, there’s a variety of classes offered each week, like yoga practice held among the dahlias, macrame rainbow workshops, and watercolor classes. Swan Island Dahlias, 995 NW 22nd Ave., Canby, dahlias.com. 9 am–5:30 pm Thursday–Sunday, Aug. 11–Sept. 29. Free.