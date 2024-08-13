If You’re Looking for a Specific Secondhand Experience, Here’s Where to Start

You’re ready to find your revived cashmere treasure, a denim coverall delight or that perfectly patterned silk piece, but you don’t have a full seven hours on your hands to dabble in every shop. Well, we’ve got thoughts.

We’re just scratching the vintage surface here—there are loads of other good shops and pop-ups in this town (see Jagger Blaec’s recommendations on page 18), but we’ve put together an easy guide to a few stellar spots for you, whether you’re a thrifty beginner or just need recommendations of where to beeline for a quick shop.

Before we get into it—clothing has no gender, and style’s just as much a construct. Anything we list below, whether it’s called “cute” or thought to be considered more “femme” or any other descriptor, please take each with a grain of salt and wear whatever the heck makes you feel like your most gorgeous self.

Label Cute

A friend in their mid-30s told me sometimes they just need something that’s versatile and stylish, but not so trendy that they’re reliving their early ‘00s closet (Y2K, we see you). Raylee Consignment Boutique (3080 SE Division St., 503-388-0933, rayleeconsignment.com) can be that, with slightly more femme-forward offerings (see the note above), including racks of dresses organized by sleeve and skirt length, casual and more formal. There are the more familiar big brands like Anthropologie lines or a casual Madewell tank ($30), or something like Reformation, or a Rixo dress (ringing in at $268). It’s not the cheapest, but if you’re after those more recognizable labels at a lower cost, put this on your list. And make time for the hair accessories—the claw clips come in all kinds of eye-catching colorful tortoise shells. Bonus: Time your visit with one of Raylee’s special events, whether it’s a sip and shop, alteration offerings by a sewing specialist, or a fundraiser collaboration with groups like Project Lemonade, aiding fostered youth.

Boutique Break

You might be cruising around Northwest 23rd Avenue, checking out the chic shops and feeling sweaty palms from the steep prices. If you’re looking for slightly more affordable, well-worn wear offerings on the street, pop into Northwest Union (738 NW 23rd Ave., 503-528-6404, instagram.com/nwunion) where the old converted home rooms are stuffed with overflowing racks—you’ve got your band tees (that particular vintage Korn one is gonna cost you $150, though), your hot pink silk button-downs (a more palatable $24), loads of casual shorts of the cargo and cutoff persuasion, and plaids for days. Plus, there’s the awards section—if you need a “best at breakups” or “best weed” trophy to give to a friend, Northwest Union has you covered.

Shop With a Side of Home Goods

It’s true there’s no shortage of thrift stores where you can find a few pieces for home as well. Maybe this writer’s a little partial to Take It or Leave It (5012 NE 42nd Ave., 503-206-5059, takeitorleaveitpdx.com) after finding an Army-green linen and cotton blend jumpsuit for $17—repeat, a closet staple made of breathable fabric for the cost of a well-balanced cocktail with tip. The store is currently stocked with an array of light denim jackets with an eye on fall around the corner. And while you’re there figuring out your wardrobe for the upcoming shoulder season, pop over to the home goods side to find a rainbow of vintage dishes—from kitschy to clean design—ready to get in your cabinet.

Gender-Fluid Spaces

Oftentimes, it can feel like thrift shops cater more toward femme-presenting clothes. There are lots of good stores offering gender-fluid alternatives, but we’ve got two to note here. First up, Radical Abundance (2410 SE 10th Ave., 503-270-3806, radicalabundancepdx.org), a nonprofit organization focused on supporting intersectional communities, with offerings ranging from $1 bin sales to, as noted on their website, putting wellness access for BIPOC, Fat, and LGBTQ+ Portlanders, among others, at the forefront of their work. This little shop is looking for a new home, take a look at its website for how you can contribute.

If you’re up north, get over to Zig Zag Vintage (1476 NE Alberta St., 503-737-5014, zigzagvintage.com), a small but neatly curated, color-coded room of sweet finds. Maybe you’re walking out with creamy yellow pleated pants or a vintage Blazers tee ($44). Whatever you do, don’t skip the $5 rack—that’s where magic happens.

Tried and True

Even the newest thrifter has likely heard of Crossroads Trading Co. (multiple locations, crossroadstrading.com) and Buffalo Exchange (multiple locations, buffaloexchange.com). Are they born-and-raised businesses here in Portland? No. Can it sometimes feel like there’s a heavy wave of fast fashion crowding the racks? It’s possible. But can you find what you’re looking for, whether it’s slightly more recognizable name-brand duds or that tagless well-worn button-down that’s arrived from who knows what corner of this universe into your lucky hands? Yes, indeed. And always bring your closet cleanout along to try and sell or trade to make that new gem even more affordable.

Ultimate Dig Deals

Sometimes you’re looking for that diamond that’s fully in the rough—like digging in the rough to spend a fraction on that diamond. Get yourself to the Goodwill outlets, lovingly known as The Bins (multiple locations, goodwilloutlets.com/goodwill-bins-oregon-store-locations). This is where mounds of unfolded goods wheel out in, you guessed it, big ol’ bins full of haphazard treasures, the kind that you buy by the pound, which clock in at around $2, depending on the items (clothes are priced differently than books, for example). Fun fact, a friend who will be referred to as Bins Goddess did in fact find a diamond in that rough—a Tiffany’s engagement ring.

If you can’t make it out to a Bins location, there’s always keeping an eye out for yard sales—ever heard of ‘em? East Coasters, maybe “tag sales” rings a louder bell. You never know what you’ll find during your neighbor’s moving clearout—you could end up with your confidence-boosting favorite piece, and they could make $9. That’s a win-win.