What to Do In Portland (Aug 14-20, 2024)

HEAR: Tractor Talk With Farmer Jim

There comes a point in every child’s life where they just need to talk tractor. Unfortunately, such opportunities for tractor discourse can be few and far between in today’s modern age. Thankfully, Farmer Jim from Topaz Farm has us covered. Topaz Farm has been showcasing a different tractor or farm vehicle since July, and only a few weeks remain. Kiddos will have the chance to sit in and learn about tractors and other farm equipment, hearing more about a rural world that can seem completely foreign for a young’un raised in the big city. After getting jealous when your kid gets to sit on the tractor instead of you, attendees are encouraged to attend the farm grill and market. 17100 NW Sauvie Island Road, 503-928-7191, topazfarm.com. 10:30 am Thursday, Aug. 16. Free. All ages.

LISTEN: Northwest Hardcore Fest

AAAAAAAAAAAAH!! Sorry, we had to get that out. The Northwest Hardcore fest is not for the faint of heart. This week, Mission Theater will clamor with fans of all ages in celebration of everyone’s favorite genre that your grandparents will never understand. Distorted guitars, piercing vocals, and a chance to let your anger out in a mosh pit are just a few reasons why people are going. With six bands—including Portland’s very own Openhead and Clarity—it’s sure to make you need a hearing check. Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan St., mcmenamins.com. 6:30 pm Thursday, Aug. 16. $15, $20 at the door. All ages.

GO: Portland Adult Soapbox Derby

Have you ever wanted to see grown adults race each other in front of an audience in ultra customized vehicles? Well, clearly you haven’t visited Marine Drive past 1 am. But for those looking for a less dangerous (we hope) and slightly different experience, PDX Adult Soapbox Derby is for you. Surround yourself with thousands of onlookers atop Mount Tabor, and witness the magnificence of homemade soapboxes propelled sheerly by gravity. Participants exhibit a level of ingenuity many could only dream of, with some soapboxes being just as much works of art as they are racing vehicles. Racers will win awards like “Shit Talker,” Lifetime Achievement,” and “Rookie of the Year.” Mt. Tabor Park, Southeast 60th Avenue and Salmon Street, soapboxracer.org. 10 am–4 pm Saturday, Aug. 17. Free. All ages.

JOIN: Corgi Walk

Ah, the corgi. Everyone’s favorite stubby, sassy, supercilious canine. Corgi Walk sees roughly 300 corgis being walked each year, this time in Wallace Park. Is that too much corgi for one park? No. In fact, we’d argue it’s not enough corgi. Owners walk their pups in order to raise money for abandoned and disabled corgis. This year’s theme is “Corgis in Costume,” so, of course, a costume contest will happen after the race. Hopefully whichever pooch wins doesn’t let the recognition run to their little doggy head. Wallace Park, Northwest 25th Avenue and Raleigh Street, corgiwalk.com. 9 am–1 pm Saturday, Aug. 17. Free. All ages.

ENJOY: Multnomah Days Festival & Parade

The ever-pleasant Multnomah Village’s upcoming Multnomah Days Festival & Parade will bring businesses, families, artists, and music lovers alike together for a one-day street fair. With music ranging from pop to honky-tonk and over 120 vendor booths, some may even forget about the community parade topping off the whole event. The festival is one of the oldest street fairs in the city, a celebration of the 100-plus-year-old village in Southwest. Southwest Troy Street between 35th and 36th avenues, multnomahvillage.org. 9 am–6 pm Saturday, Aug. 17.

Watch: The Birds at Clinton Street Theater

Can you really call yourself a horror fan if you haven’t seen The Birds? The 1963 classic is often seen as one of Alfred Hitchcock’s best works, even being preserved in the National Film Registry. Surrounding the mystery of gruesome bird attacks, and a twisted love triangle, Clinton Street Theater is sure to be filled with screams, shrieks, and people pretending not to be scared to impress their date. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 971-808-3331, cstpdx.com. 7 pm Saturday, Aug. 17. $10. All ages.

Celebrate: Nordic Northwest Ole Bolle’s Birthday

Apparently, giant wooden trolls have birthday parties too, who’da thunk? Certainly, if any (allegedly) inanimate object deserves a birthday celebration, it’s Ole Bolle. One of artist Thomas Dambo’s six Northwest Trolls (and obviously the best one), Ole Bolle has been living in Portland’s woods for almost a year now, an achievement to be sure. Toast to the wooden creature and chow down on some lagkage, a Danish layer cake (bring your own fork and plate). Portland Nordic Chorus will serenade the wooden beast with a version of “Happy Birthday,” and visitors can write their own birthday wishes to Bolle on recycled materials (provided). 8800 SW Oleson Road, 503-977-0275, nordicnorthwest.org. 2 pm Sunday, Aug 18. Free (donation recommended). All ages.