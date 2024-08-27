Mediterranean Restaurant Zula to Offer Picnic Fare for Annual Swift Watchers

Every year, the Swift Watch captivates bird enthusiasts and chimney fans alike. Throughout September, like clockwork, a population of Vaux’s swifts circle Chapman Elementary School on Northwest 26th Avenue and flood into its chimney. As the swifts enter their seasonal roost, thousands of onlookers gather throughout the month to witness the spectacle. There’s one dilemma, though: With so many preparing picnics of all types, what should you eat? (Well, probably something that’s not a form of poultry.)

Zula, a Mediterranean restaurant on Northwest 23rd Avenue, close by Chapman Elementary, is offering pre-ordered meals perfect to complete any picnic spread, as well as helping to fund the school that Portland’s swifts are so lovingly occupying. Customers can order items from Zula’s online menu, with an option to add non-alcoholic cocktails from For Bitter For Worse to their order. Additionally, any takeout orders will come with a Salt & Straw Karma Card, allowing customers to get a free scoop of ice cream after their picnic.

Zula will contribute 15% of its profits Sept. 8, 11, 12 and 13 to Chapman Elementary’s Parent Teacher Association. Watchers can place their orders online anytime before 4 pm the day of their choosing, and all orders will be ready between 5:30 and 6 pm, just in time to take your meal back to your picnic blanket and enjoy the riveting sight of feathery chimney invaders.

Zula’s donation to Chapman Elementary comes from a desire to better connect with the community. The Mediterranean restaurant opened in March 2023. “We’re right there at Chapman, I just thought ‘this seems like a great way to meet them at their community,” says Zula founder Sally Stull. “Our menu is all farm fresh, seasonal, organic, and sustainably raised proteins. We want to share that with more people, both so that we can be sustainable and [because] we get our jollies from people enjoying their experience with us. "

During Swift Watch, some items not fit for travel will be removed from Zula’s online menu, meaning anything that remains on the menu will be suitable for taking out. Stull recommends getting a skewer or spread, adding, “They’re super popular and travel well.”

While Zula is still relatively new, its food offerings have undergone an upgrade with the addition of William Wells to the restaurant’s team. Wells, coming from a background of cheffing at Tusk and the now-defunct Cicoria, has brought a new element to Zula’s selection. “We opened with a good menu with good food, and he’s just taken it to a level that’s more than good, [it’s] wonderful,” Well says.

Zula’s other offerings include seared halloumi ($18) and trumpet mushroom skewers ($14), but keep in mind the menu is seasonal, a Mediterranean selection Stull hopes to showcase to more people. “I’m preparing for lots of people and hope that we get to share the event with many.”