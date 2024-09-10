Deathless Chic at Portland Comic Con

Geekdom converged on the Oregon Convention Center Sept. 5–7 for the 12th annual Rose City Comic Con.

Thousands of people representing fandoms across movies, TV, video games, graphic novels, anime, manga and more attended panels and caught glimpses of their favorite stars, including sci-fi screen legends Doug Jones and Hayden Christensen, British comedians Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, and a handful of Breaking Bad actors.

WW photographer JP Bogan pounded the pavement to document some of our favorite leveled-up looks.