Shopping, Brunching and Boozing at PDX

Could an airport really be a desirable shopping location?

For instance, if one were riding the Red Line in the direction of the shopping center at Cascade Station, the airport-adjacent home to IKEA, Marshalls, Best Buy, HomeGoods and Target, would it be worth the additional MAX stop to the airport? What if that extra stop meant skirting big-brand shopping in favor of a smaller, locally owned gift shop?

That is the question we asked as we visited PDX for the first time since the dramatic unveiling of its contemporary concourse, newly defined by its unique shopportunities for visitors whether they’re ticket holders or nah. The airport is sweetening the deal by offering two hours of free parking every Saturday in September for shoppers who spend $25 or more.

PDX’s new main terminal renovation was revealed on Aug. 14 and features all manner of live greenery, a breathtakingly expansive wood lattice ceiling crafted from Doug fir, and, notably, storefronts Hello From Portland and Paper Epiphanies, cafes Country Cat and Portland Coffee Roasters, and beer hall Loyal Legion that are all open to the public in the spacious pre-security area of the terminal.

Before a recent out-of-town trip, we took a little extra time to examine each of these five spots to determine if they’re worth an extra stop on your shopping itinerary, if they’re noteworthy enough to necessitate an even earlier arrival time, or if they even warrant exclusive visits of their own. Here’s how the preflight shopping mission shook out.

Hello From Portland

Those fond of the stalwart PDX gift shop Made in Oregon will likely appreciate the similar but updated energy Hello From Portland brings to PDX. A paean to contemporary Portland lifestyle gifts, names like Wokeface, Tripper Dungan and Ryan Berkley adorn shelves replete with embroidered beanies, screenprints, stickers, T-shirts and the like. The vibe is decidedly post-Portlandia pop enthusiast, which is a refreshing foil to the crunchier, more mature vibe of Made in Oregon, which still lies just past the security line. Bottom line: For outer-Northeast dwellers on the hunt for hyperspecific art series gifts, clothing and housewares typically relegated to the trendier shopping districts in the central city, this boutique could fill that gift shop need.

Paper Epiphanies

Paper Epiphanies, also known as PiPH, maintains a central focus of greeting cards that feature themes of femme-forward creative art, humor and empowerment. Cards are the main course, but the shop is also nicely stocked with paper goods like stationery, journals, and even a technicolor display of writing utensils (and twee pencil pouches to match). Again, for outer eastsiders who find themselves closer in proximity to PDX than Paper Epiphanies’ Southeast Clinton Street flagship location, this shop will dependably deliver on all your feminist greeting card needs.

Country Cat

With the security lines newly located back beyond the main terminal, friends can now actually settle into a comfy brunch sans the airport rush. But would I meet with friends here if there were no flights in play? Probably not. No shade, but without a PDX shopping mission attached or a homie to deliver to Terminal 2, it’s asking a bit much to visit a satellite version of one of the Northeast’s favorite bruncheries.

Portland Coffee Roasters

What is a Portland shopsperience without a cup of local roast occupying your nondominant hand as you peruse all your shoptions? Again, this is more for bona fide travelers than eastsiders looking for a cafe experience. However, if a pound of coffee is on your Cascade/PDX shopping list, better here than elsewhere. But please: Exercise caution when shopping for paper goods and simultaneously holding hot coffee.

Loyal Legion

Arguably one of the shiniest jewels in PDX’s new retail rollout, this lofted bar overlooks the terminal and the tarmac in equal measure, and is flanked by two massive sets of opposing tiered pale-wood stadium-style bleachers. Though the obvious patron would be someone awaiting their pickup or boarding call, there is also room in the sophisticated beer hall’s dining room for ticketless airport shoppers who long for a craft beer break. The tap list is 96 brews deep, and Loyal Legion also features full cocktail and food menus, with pub fare like burgers, sausages and sharable apps. It beats room-temp Coors from Red Robin at Cascade Station.