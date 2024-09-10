What to Do In Portland (Sept 11-17, 2024)

GO: Time-Based Art Festival

September marks a bittersweet end to summer, an inkling of fall, and the return of Portland’s Time-Based Art Festival. Deemed the “best contemporary summer festival in the country” by The New York Times, TBA, put on by the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, is more than two weeks of…well, pretty much any variation of contemporary art you can think of. From constant gallery installations and live theater performances to workshops and dance parties, TBA consistently breaks down the barrier between artist and audience. Various locations, 503-242-1419, pica.org. Various times, through Sept. 22. $100+.

GO: Belmont Street Fair

Brat summer may be almost over, but it seems that there may be (at least) one last hurrah for Portland’s street fair summer. If you find yourself in the Sunnyside neighborhood this Saturday, you’ve gotta stop by the Belmont Street Fair, one of the best-attended street fairs in the city. Support local Belmont businesses, peruse retail and food options, catch live music on three different stages and, perhaps most importantly, take your little ones to the fair’s first-ever kids’ zone, complete with coloring activities, a ball pit, basketball hoops, turf, hula hoops, cornhole, and—we’re not exactly sure what this entails but we’re here for it—a bubble house. Southeast Belmont Street and 33rd Avenue, belmontdistrict.org. 10 am–5 pm Saturday, Sept. 14. Free.

GO: OMSI Star Party

Sure, you can (theoretically) go outside and look at the sky for free any old time—but sometimes you need to set aside designated “touch grass” time, and OMSI’s annual star parties are the perfect opportunity to do so. This Saturday, join said star partygoers at sunset for the Autumnal Equinox Celebration at Rooster Rock and L.L. “Stub” Stewart state parks. Volunteers will have everything you need (i.e., a variety of telescopes and binoculars) for you to gaze at the moon, stars, Saturn and whatever other extraterrestrial entities you may encounter. Rooster Rock State Park, Corbett; L.L. “Stub” Stewart State Park, Buxton; omsi.edu. Dusk Saturday, Sept. 14. Free.

DRINK: The Bloody Mary Festival

If you’re someone who enjoys a little brunch with their bloody mary, this might just be the event of the season. This Saturday, all your Portland faves—Screen Door, Pine State Biscuits, Mother’s Bistro, Genie’s Cafe and more—will collab for one boozy festival. Tickets include unlimited bloody mary concoctions from each participating locale, various food and bev pairings, temporary tattoos (slay), photo ops, a chance to cast your vote for the People’s Choice Awards (not that one), and, apparently, the chance to gab with bloody mary lovers from around the world. The Redd on Salmon Street, 831 SE Salmon St., 971-213-8478, thebloodymaryfest.com. 10:30 am–6 pm Saturday, Sept. 14. $54.50–$69.95.

WATCH: Barbarella, Clueless, Daisies and Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

PAM CUT Tomorrow Theater has done it again, putting out the most stacked weekend movie lineups: On Friday evening, we’ve got Barbarella Bingo, hosted by drag queen Violet Hex. On Saturday night, it’s Clueless, plus a pre-show soundtrack listening sesh. On Sunday afternoon, we’re bodyroll dancing (a therapeutic workout, à la woo-woo) and watching the ‘60s Czechoslovakian feminist art film Daisies. And on Sunday evening, it’s Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, from the wonderful mind of Kristen Wiig. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. Various showtimes Friday–Sunday, Sept. 13–15. $15.

GO: Trivia Tuesdays at White Owl Social Club and Trivia Fridays at Wonderwood Springs

Trivia is huge in Portland. But with a different host each night of the week, how is a trivia-head to choose? Well, you can’t really go wrong with any of ‘em. But in our humble opinion, Untapped puts on some of the best trivia nights in the city. On Tuesdays, you can catch Untapped at White Owl Social Club—where there are $3.50 birria tacos, $5 frozen margs, and gift card prizes galore. And on Fridays, you’ll be quizzed at Wonderwood Springs, surrounded by Mike Bennett’s hand-painted kooky characters, coffee, grilled cheese, popcorn, soft serve ice cream, Chicago dogs—oh, and mini golf, if you feel so inclined. White Owl Social Club, 1305 SE 8th Ave., 503-236-9672, untappedtrivia.com. 7–9 pm Tuesdays, through Oct. 1. Free. Wonderwood Springs, 8811 N Lombard St., 503-956-5706, untappedtrivia.com. 6–8 pm Friday, Sept. 13. Free.

SHOP: Come Thru Black & Indigenous Market

Every first and third Monday of the month, The Redd on Salmon Street completely transforms to host more than 26 different vendors at Come Thru Black & Indigenous Market. Now through October, peruse the wares of “makers, farmers, and friends,” including Native-caught fresh fish, small-batch barbecue sauces, locally sourced floral bouquets, Indigenous-made knit tote bags, and cupcakes from a company whose logo—featuring a dolled-up little cupcake woman with big red lips—is, in our opinion, absolutely serving. The Redd on Salmon Street, 831 SE Salmon St., 971-213-8478, comethrupdx.org, 3–7 pm Monday, Sept. 16. Free.