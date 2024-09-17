We’re Sorry About Printing the Wrong Crossword Grid—Here’s the Correct One

Dear Reader: You weren’t mistaken by your confusion—we did indeed print the wrong crossword grid in our Sept. 11 issue.

Please find correct grid and clues below, and enjoy.

Sept. 11 Crossword correct grid

“Duct and Cover”--there’s a way out.

by Matt Jones

© 2024 Matt Jones

Across

1. A, in Spain

4. Removes, as a hat

9. Word before bod or joke

12. State of danger

15. Allotted portion

16. Soccer stadium cheer

17. Aerosmith lead singer who announced his retirement from touring this year

19. Took the prize

20. “You’re totally wrong”

21. Made-up big number in Hobbit lore

23. Allow

24. Reggae singer ___ Kamoze

26. It’s in the loop

27. Bitten by the acting bug, maybe

33. Where funamblists walk

34. Court

35. Grammy winner Black

38. “Mr. Blue Sky” band

39. Gave an edge to

41. Diaphragmatic spasm noise

42. Trample

44. Heat sensor on the range?

50. Party spoiler

51. Take to court

52. “Son ___ Critch” (Canadian sitcom)

53. Like ungulates such as pigs, hippos, and giraffes (but who’s counting?)

57. Concoct

59. German definite article

60. “Let me blow off some steam,” or the reason for five other Across theme answers?

62. Verb ender

63. “Hot in Herre” rapper

64. Tough-to-find character

65. Printers’ dash lengths

66. “Evening Shade” narrator Davis

67. Tajikistan, previously, for short

Down

1. Convinced to shell out more

2. It comes before “lands” or “world”

3. Coy comeback

4. “Spring ahead” clock abbr.

5. “___ of little faith”

6. Topple

7. Giveaway gift

8. Person who waits

9. Urban center

10. Tons

11. Say it isn’t

13. 1961 Nobelist Andric or comedian Graham

14. Forgiving

18. Italian grandma

22. Middle-earth inhabitant

25. Words after “as” that, on their own, look grammatically incorrect

28. Baron ___ Rightoften (playable character in the 1984 Trivial Pursuit arcade game)

29. NHL player in Edmonton

30. Many charity golf tournaments

31. Sturgeon eggs

32. “The ___ Squad”

35. Comedian Margaret

36. 54, in Roman numerals

37. Glacier breakaways

39. Keyboarder’s base (index fingers on F and J!)

40. “___ Punch Man”

42. Last word of an HBO megahit

43. Have reservations

45. Smoking alternative, ages ago

46. Pizzeria owner Jim who founded a frozen-pizza manufacturing company

47. Linen closet items

48. Money in an online wallet, e.g.

49. “Jurassic Park” predator

53. Falco who appears in the “Avatar” sequels

54. Type of diagrams appreciated by Kamala Harris

55. Squiggly fish

56. Salami source

58. Longoria on the current season of “Only Murders in the Building”

61. Turn eggs green, perhaps



