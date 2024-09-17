We’re Sorry About Printing the Wrong Crossword Grid—Here’s the Correct One

Dear Reader: You weren’t mistaken by your confusion—we did indeed print the wrong crossword grid in our Sept. 11 issue.
Please find correct grid and clues below, and enjoy.
“Duct and Cover”--there’s a way out.
by Matt Jones
© 2024 Matt Jones
Across
1. A, in Spain
4. Removes, as a hat
9. Word before bod or joke
12. State of danger
15. Allotted portion
16. Soccer stadium cheer
17. Aerosmith lead singer who announced his retirement from touring this year
19. Took the prize
20. “You’re totally wrong”
21. Made-up big number in Hobbit lore
23. Allow
24. Reggae singer ___ Kamoze
26. It’s in the loop
27. Bitten by the acting bug, maybe
33. Where funamblists walk
34. Court
35. Grammy winner Black
38. “Mr. Blue Sky” band
39. Gave an edge to
41. Diaphragmatic spasm noise
42. Trample
44. Heat sensor on the range?
50. Party spoiler
51. Take to court
52. “Son ___ Critch” (Canadian sitcom)
53. Like ungulates such as pigs, hippos, and giraffes (but who’s counting?)
57. Concoct
59. German definite article
60. “Let me blow off some steam,” or the reason for five other Across theme answers?
62. Verb ender
63. “Hot in Herre” rapper
64. Tough-to-find character
65. Printers’ dash lengths
66. “Evening Shade” narrator Davis
67. Tajikistan, previously, for short
Down
1. Convinced to shell out more
2. It comes before “lands” or “world”
3. Coy comeback
4. “Spring ahead” clock abbr.
5. “___ of little faith”
6. Topple
7. Giveaway gift
8. Person who waits
9. Urban center
10. Tons
11. Say it isn’t
13. 1961 Nobelist Andric or comedian Graham
14. Forgiving
18. Italian grandma
22. Middle-earth inhabitant
25. Words after “as” that, on their own, look grammatically incorrect
28. Baron ___ Rightoften (playable character in the 1984 Trivial Pursuit arcade game)
29. NHL player in Edmonton
30. Many charity golf tournaments
31. Sturgeon eggs
32. “The ___ Squad”
35. Comedian Margaret
36. 54, in Roman numerals
37. Glacier breakaways
39. Keyboarder’s base (index fingers on F and J!)
40. “___ Punch Man”
42. Last word of an HBO megahit
43. Have reservations
45. Smoking alternative, ages ago
46. Pizzeria owner Jim who founded a frozen-pizza manufacturing company
47. Linen closet items
48. Money in an online wallet, e.g.
49. “Jurassic Park” predator
53. Falco who appears in the “Avatar” sequels
54. Type of diagrams appreciated by Kamala Harris
55. Squiggly fish
56. Salami source
58. Longoria on the current season of “Only Murders in the Building”
61. Turn eggs green, perhaps