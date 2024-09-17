What to Do in Portland (Sept. 18-24, 2024)

ATTEND: Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift

In honor of Taylor Swift driving a surge of more than 400,000 new voter registrations last week, the city of Portland has decided to hold a candlelight tribute tomorrow night in her honor. OK, fine, the tribute was already in the works pre-Instagram endorsement, but nonetheless. The Listeso String Quartet’s tentative program includes songs spanning Swift’s entire repertoire—from classics like “Love Story” to recent VMA winner “Fortnight” (ft. Post Malone). Listening to “All Too Well” (10-minute version?) by candlelight sounds…wow…incredible. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. 9 pm Thursday, Sept. 19. $28-$55.

SNAP: Slamlandia

Even if your only experience with slam poetry thus far has come from watching Jonah Hill’s iconic 22 Jump Street monologue, you’re still invited to Slamlandia—a Portland poetry open mic and slam held on the third Thursday of the month…just maybe don’t quote the movie while you’re there. Whether you’ll be slamming yourself or simply snapping along in support, everyone should come out to support the local poetry community. This week’s slam will be held at Literary Arts and include a performance by featured poet Jane Belinda. Literary Arts, 925 SW Washington St., slamlandia.com. 7–9:30 pm Thursday, Sept. 19. Free.

GO: Oaks Park Oktoberfest

From roller coasters to gay skate to haunted houses—Oaks Amusement Park wears many hats. But this weekend, it’ll be rocking some (metaphorical) lederhosen. That’s right, folks, Oktoberfest is back. And for those of us who can’t quite make it to Germany for the weekend, Oaks Amusement Park has got us covered with imported beer, brats, schnitzel, pretzel tossing, polka music, dancing, cooking shows, a condiment art contest, and wiener dog racing galore. Plus, there’ll be a Kinderplatz (kid’s activities) for the littles, like crafts and a chicken dance contest. Oaks Amusement Park, 7805 SE Oaks Park Way, 503-233-5777, oakspark.com. 4–10 pm Friday, 11 am–10 pm Saturday, 11 am–7 pm Sunday, Sept. 20–22. $22.95–$43.95.

GO: The Flip Side:

Vegan Market

We’ll catch ya on the flip side…or, in this case, at The Flip Side…Vegan Market. In honor of its sixth anniversary, The Flip Side is throwing it back this weekend with a ‘90s-themed vegan market. You can expect: Over 30 vegan vendors—selling everything from desserts to skin care to undies—a free sand bottle-making craft station, a photo booth, vegan tattoos (was not aware this was a thing), cinnasnails from Hail Snail (likely not a real snail, given the vegan trend), birria nachos and deep-fried elote from Our Vegan Cocina, cold beer, and ‘90s jams. Hail Snail, 6550 N Interstate Ave., hailsnailpdx.com. Noon–5 pm Saturday, Sept. 21. Free.

PLAY: Game Night at The Houston Blacklight

Need a break from bar trivia? How about bar Scrabble? Bar Yahtzee? Jenga? This Sunday, The Houston Blacklight has got you covered with the family game night classics. So grab your gamer girls, your beer boyfriends, your cocktail queens and, perhaps most crucially, put on your game face—because just when you thought this retro, neon-soaked bar couldn’t get any cooler—Game Night at The Houston Blacklight is officially on. Oh, and if you’re into any decidedly more-niche-than-Scrabble-type games, you can bring those too! The Houston Blacklight, 2100 SE Clinton St., 503-477-4738, thehoustonblacklight.com. 5–11 pm Sunday, Sept. 22. Free.

LAUGH: Curious Playground

Have you ever been at a standup comedy show and thought to yourself, wow, I really wish I had brought my kids to this? Yeah…us neither. But this one might just change your tune. Curious Playground is an all-ages interactive comedy show that allows everyone to experience live comedy, and even get the chance to jump in on the show. The show, put on by Curious Comedy Theater, immediately follows the theater’s “Yes and Family!” workshop, which introduces families to the wonderful world of improv. Curious Comedy Theater, 5225 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-477-9477, curiouscomedy.org. 3:30–4:30 pm Sunday, Sept. 22. $5.

GO: The Banana Pitch Variety Show’s First Anniversary

Alright, here’s our (banana) pitch: Y’all should definitely head to Tomorrow Theater on Friday for The Banana Pitch Variety Show. The anniversary show—which will feature performances by Mattress (the musician, not the location from which you may or may not be reading the newspaper right now), storytelling by Travis Abels, a hilarious excerpt from “recovering academic” Lindsay Baltus’ high school notebook, new music by Reptaliens, and an exclusive interview with host and WW contributor Michelle Kicherer—celebrates the launch of indie Banana Print Press. There’ll be tons of freebies, raffles and Banana undies galore. We’re so there. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., tomorrowtheater.org. 7–9pm Friday, Sept. 20. $25.

