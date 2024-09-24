What to Do In Portland (Sept. 25 - Oct. 1, 2024)

GO: OMSI After Dark: Books and Brews

Books can take you to faraway places, and apparently they can also take you to OMSI…to find even more books. Tonight’s OMSI After Dark theme is Books and Brews, so it’s basically like if the Scholastic Book Fair got a little boozy. In addition to all the books ‘n’ booze to peruse, there’ll be planetarium shows, The Science of Roasting Coffee with Keia Booker, Literary Burlesque with Nina Nightshade, tons of themed vendors, and demonstrations involving chemistry and the science behind that classic bookstore smell. OMSI, 1945 SE Water Ave., 503-797-4000, omsi.edu. 6–10 pm Wednesday, Sept. 25. $25.

WATCH: Portland Dance Film Fest

Portland Dance Film Fest returns this weekend for its eighth year. It’ll be three nights of popcorn (and the bougie-er concessions Tomorrow Theater has to offer), film discussions and screenings of dance from around the world—we’re talking films from the U.S., Japan, Sweden, Spain, Germany, Iran, France/Vietnam, Greece, India, Canada, Austria and more. Each night is divided into Picks 1, 2 and 3, based on groupings of dance with similar themes. Oh, and they’ll be shooting for a live dance film before each screening and asking for audience participation. This could be your Pearl moment…but, like, without all the murders. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 7:30 pm Thursday–Saturday, Sept. 26–Sept. 28. $15–$50.

DRINK: Rose City Fresh Hop Festival

A new Portland beer festival just dropped (yes, another one). But can we really have too many beer festivals? We think not. The Rose City Fresh Hop Festival, an all-new collaboration between TrueWest and Celebrate Oregon Beer, promises an elevated beer festival experience for seasoned and novice beer drinkers alike. All your local faves will be there, including Ecliptic Brewing, Migration Brewing, pFriem Family Brewers, Gigantic Brewing, Pelican Brewing, and 20 or so others. So hop to it (sorry) and support our state’s craft brewers! The Redd on Salmon Street, 831 SE Salmon St., rosecityhopfest.com. 5–9 pm Friday, Sept. 27, 11 am–9 pm Saturday, Sept. 28. $10–$30.

GO: Dogtoberfest Dog Wash

Is your dog a little stinky? OK, trick question. Every dog is a little stinky. That’s just how they come. But if yours is perhaps a little stinkier than usual, listen up: This Saturday is Dogtoberfest at Lucky Labrador Brew Pub—and the pub’s 30th anniversary—and for some reason, the folks at Lucky Lab have decided to celebrate by doing y’all a favor. That’s right: not only are they gonna be washing your stinky dogs but they’ve also brewed up a special 30th Anniversary Ale for the occasion. All you have to do is bring a (suggested) $10 donation to benefit DoveLewis Emergency Animal Hospital’s Blood Bank, kick back, “have a beer and enjoy having someone else wash your dog.” Lucky Labrador Brew Pub, 915 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-236-3555, luckylab.com. Noon–4 pm Saturday, Sept. 28. $10 suggested donation.

EAT: The Wedge

Let’s see if you can guess what this event is about based on its title alone. Nope, it’s not about the salad, it’s not about the comfier alternative to heels, nor is it about the famous surf spot in Newport Beach, California. No…The Wedge is a farmers market-style festival dedicated entirely to cheese. This Saturday at Alder Block (home of the Portland Night Market), you can sample hundreds of different local and artisan cheeses, specialty foods, beer, wine and cider. Tickets include all cheese, accompaniment, and nonalcoholic beverage samples (the boozy ones are a little extra), plus a $5 voucher to purchase your new favorite cheese. Alder Block, 100 SE Alder St., thewedgeportland.com. Noon–5 pm Saturday, Sept. 28. $25–$75.

UFO SIGHTING: Close Encounters of the Third Kind in Concert

ALERT: Aliens are landing at the Schnitz this weekend—the cinematic portrayal of aliens in Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind, that is, but aliens nonetheless. One of the most iconic aspects of this film (although everything about it is iconic) is John Williams’ score. Watching Close Encounters while the Oregon Symphony performs the music live?! (Do we even have to say it?) Undoubtedly iconic. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Saturday Sept. 28, 2 pm Sunday, Sept. 29. $35 and up.

GET SPOOKED: Spirit of Halloweentown

Marnie Piper, in Halloweentown (1998), had a really good point when she said, “Halloween is cool.” It really is. Especially here in Portland, where Halloweentown (or where they filmed the movie, anyway) is just 45 minutes away. Every fall the Spirit of Halloweentown takes over St. Helens, Oregon. There’s a giant pumpkin in the town square, an Alien Meet & Greet, an Oddities Museum, costume contests, a Halloweentown-themed store, psychics, visits from Mr. Magic, and, of course, a haunted house. And just in case there’s not a centuries-old skeleton cab driver on site to tell you this himself, “Enjoy your stay in Halloweentown!” Courthouse Plaza, 275 Strand St., spiritofhalloweentown.co. Noon–8 pm Saturday, noon–6 pm Sunday, Sept. 28–Oct. 27. $15 and up.

