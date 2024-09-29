Sunday Parkways Rides Off Into the Sunset

Portland Sunday Parkways invited citizens across the city to join its last event of the 2024 season this past Sunday, shutting down several streets in Southwest Portland to allow a car-free exploration of its Southwest route.

From the south end of Gabriel Park, pedestrians, bikers and all other nonautomotive methods of conveyance traversed two southeastern routes from 11 am to 4 pm, ending (or beginning, depending on your method of approach) at Spring Garden Park. One was for walkers only while the other welcomed intermodal travelers.

Vendors, water stations, corkers and volunteers were stationed at specific locations along the route, allowing attendees plenty of opportunities to hydrate and refuel.