Atticus Hotel Announces New Writer’s Residency Program

Partnering with Linfield University’s creative writing department, McMinnville’s Atticus Hotel has announced a new writer’s residency program, the Atticus Hotel Artist in Residency program, or AH, AIR. Writers may apply for intensive four-day stays, as well as two and four-week residencies. Due Oct. 15 through Atticus Hotel’s website, applicants will be judged and invited by LU students, who will then present their work to the class, with the option to host learning opportunities like readings, workshops or Q&A sessions. Accepted residencies will run between Nov. 15 to April 1 of next year.

“In an increasingly chaotic feeling world, we all need to find moments of peace where we’re able to step back, take a deep breath, and reconnect with our creativity,” said Erin Stephenson, an Atticus co-owner, in a press release. “Artists need our support now more than ever to be able to find the space to create works for the rest of us to enjoy.”

Stephenson and Brian Shea, owners of historic downtown McMinnville’s 3rd Street Flats hotel, opened the Atticus in 2018 with general manager Ben Perle. When Michelin announced its second-ever expanded list of Key Hotels—the company’s three-tier rating system that now includes 5,000 hotels across the United States—in its Michelin Guide on Sept 12, the Atticus earned one of Oregon’s first four single-key distinctions, alongside Portland’s Ritz Carlton, Hoxton and Woodlark hotels.

“The Atticus Hotel is one part country charm, one part urban sophistication, a contemporary boutique-style hotel in a town where you wouldn’t necessarily expect such a thing,” reads Michelin’s listing on The Atticus.

According to a Michelin release, the guide was written after four years of research, factoring in “architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and a significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting.”

Accepted writers of the Atticus’ residency will earn full use of the hotel’s amenities along with their room, including 24/7 espresso, Dutch bikes and a daily meal voucher to the onsite Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, Cypress.