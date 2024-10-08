What to Do In Portland (Oct. 9-15, 2024)

LAUGH: Wednesday Night Special

In need of a midweek pick-me-up? Look no further than Wednesday Night Special: a new comedy show held on the second Wednesday of the month. What makes this Wednesday night so special, you ask? Well, the Show Bar stage will be chock-full of nationally touring comics (aka certified funny folks you might recognize from Comedy Central, Netflix, the works). The night will be hosted by a local comic and might even feature the “occasional super-secret special guest.” Sure sounds like a special Wednesday night to us. Show Bar, Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 971-808-5094, revolutionhall.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday, Oct. 9. $15. 21+

GO: Fall Harvest Festival

Those of you who’ve seen Over the Garden Wall (if you haven’t, get cozy and watch the first episode rn) might have a slightly more haunting idea of what a harvest festival entails. And while we can’t 100% guarantee the U-pick pumpkins at Topaz Farm’s Fall Harvest Festival aren’t living skeletons in disguise, we can guarantee the presence of said pumpkins (gourd or ghoul), a sunflower field, mazes, hayrides, duck races, cow train rides, tractor trikes, cornhole, a tire swing, farm animals and autumnal delights galore. Topaz Farm, 17100 NW Sauvie Island Rd., topazfarm.com. 9 am–6 pm Friday, Oct. 11, Saturday–Sunday through Oct. 27. $12 in advance, $15 at the entrance, under 2 free.

EAT: Portland Fermentation Festival

Do y’all smell that? We’re picking up notes of sauerkraut…pickles…cheese…ah yes, it smells like the return of the Portland Fermentation Festival, also (lovingly) known as Stinkfest. Patrons of the annual festival are invited to celebrate the art of pickling, chat with fellow fermenters and, perhaps above all else, have a fermented feast of miso, natto, fermented bread, kombucha, cheeses, sour pickles, kimchi—pretty much anything you can possibly submerge and store in a jar for days on end, you’ll find it here. Oh, and aside from the entry fee, all the food is free! Ecotrust Building (aka the Natural Capital Center), 721 NW 9th Ave., portlandfermentationfestival.com. 6–9 pm Thursday, Oct. 10. $15–$20, 12 and under free.

GET WITCHY: The Craft, Practical Magic, Hocus Pocus and Jennifer’s Body at Tomorrow Theater

It’s officially the season of the witch, and Tomorrow Theater is delivering some movie magic. Seriously, y’all, this weekend’s lineup features so many spooky-season classics, we don’t even know which one we’re most excited about. First up, on Friday, we’ve got The Craft (1996), preceded by a group ritual and live tarot card reading by Opulent Witch. On Saturday, there’s the promise of witchy herbs and other Practical Magic (1998). And on Sunday, there’s the absolute classic that is Hocus Pocus (1993), followed by a screening of the equally iconic (but in a completely different way) Jennifer’s Body (2009). You’re welcome, witches. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. Various times Friday–Sunday, Oct. 11–13. $5–$15.

GO: We Are Sacred: An Indigenous Peoples Celebration

This Saturday, join Native Theater Project and Portland State University’s Native American Student and Community Center in celebrating Indigenous peoples. We Are Sacred: An Indigenous Peoples Celebration, a daylong commemoration honoring Indigenous culture, resilience and community, will host several Indigenous vendors (think beaded jewelry, silverwork, elk leather and smoked salmon), feature live music from Warm Springs hip-hop artist Blue Flamez, and end with a performance of Diné Nishłį (i am a sacred being) Or, A Boarding School Play by Blossom Johnson. Native American Student and Community Center, Portland State University, 710 SW Jackson St., 503-345-9590, Noon–10 pm Saturday, Oct. 12. Free; $5–$25 for performance.

GO: Día de Muertos: A Celebration of Life

Though the Day of the Dead isn’t officially celebrated until November, Día de Muertos: A Celebration of Life is beginning the festivities early. The project is a collective of art installations and exhibits across Oregon, including traditional Ofrendas, altars filled with offerings (sentimental objects, food, photos) intended for the visitors, on November 2. This year, near Mount Tabor, there will even be a special public Ofrenda dedicated to pets. Anyone is welcome to bring a picture or note to place on the Ofrenda in their pet’s memory. Various locations, oregonmuertos.org. Oct. 9–Nov. 3. Free.

PLAY: Bard Bingo at Wonderwood Springs

Every week, Gerard Bardler (aka the traveling bard of Maplehold, aka the bard of Bard Bingo, aka Emily June Newton) stops by Wonderwood Springs with tales to tell, songs to sing, games to play and prizes (such as original artwork, stickers, gift cards, lawn signs and a coveted jackpot) for folks to win. Of late, Tuesday has been the bard’s day of choice, specifically between the hours of 6 and 8 pm. All you need is $5 (per card, per round—and there are 4 rounds), a love of bingo, an air of whimsy, a dream and perhaps a tolerance for the banjo. Wonderwood Springs, 8811 N Lombard St., 503-956-5706, wonderwoodsprings.com. 6–8 pm Tuesday, Oct. 15. $5–$20.

Got a tip? Email shannon@wweek.com.