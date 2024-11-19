40 Iconic Restaurants We Miss, and 10 We Don’t Have To

Cheers to the meals we’ve lost, and the ones we’ve still got.

Foothill Broiler (Courtesy of Sophia Mick)
By WW Staff

This city knows food. As we look back on the past 50 years, we remember some of Portland’s best restaurants—40 we miss, and 10 we can luckily visit any time (during operating hours, of course).

40 Iconic Restaurants We Miss

  1. Alexis for flaming cheese saganaki and shots of ouzo.
  2. Bangkok Kitchen for tom kha gai and Johnny cracking jokes
  3. Beaterville Cafe for vintage hubcaps and Green Eggs and Ham
  4. Bijou Cafe for oyster hash and the best downtown breakfasts
  5. Bima for catfish and owner Margot Leonard’s endless charm
  6. Bistro Montage for oyster shooters and artistic tinfoil
  7. Bombay Cricket Club for lamb vindaloo and mango margaritas
  8. Brasserie Montmartre for crayons on the table and playing cards on the ceiling
  9. Cafe des Amis for French frisson and beef tenderloin in port garlic sauce
  10. Caprial’s Bistro for Northwest fare and a star behind the stove
  11. Casa U-Betcha for tacos and the last-call dance to “Danke Schoen”
  12. Der Rheinlander for schnitzel and singing waiters
  13. Doris Cafe for ribs and BBQ
  14. Esparza’s Tex-Mex Cafe for marionettes on the ceiling and killer chips and salsa
  15. Fong Chong for hum boa and turnip cake
  16. Foothill Broiler for burgers and fries
  17. Genoa for seven-course meals and legendary Italian cooking
  18. Gotham Building Tavern for the writer in residence and boundless inspiration
  19. Grüner for the city’s best burger and tarte flambée
  20. Henry Ford’s Restaurant for old-school steaks and the swankiest piano bar
  21. Hunan Restaurant for sesame beef and General Tso’s chicken
  22. Hung Far Low for pork chow mein, strong drinks, and raunchy jokes
  23. Jarra’s for zilzil wat and chitchat with Petros
  24. L’Auberge for sympathetic bartenders and high-end French cuisine
  25. Lauro Kitchen for the Lauro Burger and the view of the open kitchen
  26. Lovely Hula Hands for pink paint and Polynesian cocktails
  27. Macheezmo Mouse for boss sauce and healthy casual
  28. Mint for elevating cocktail culture and the avocado daiquiri
  29. Monte Carlo for karaoke and minestrone
  30. Old Wives’ Tales for Hungarian mushroom soup and the best kids play area
  31. Paley’s Place for the charming Victorian setting and phenomenal special-occasion dining
  32. Pok Pok for Thai to die for and the best wings
  33. Quality Pie for 24-hour breakfast and people-watching
  34. Roxy Diner for the Big Fat Heart Attack Special and Lovely Suzanne serving it up
  35. Saucebox for the Lemongrass Negroni and the DJs
  36. Taki’s Souvlaki at Satyricon for the best thing to eat on the street at 2 am
  37. The Vat and Tonsure for roasted game hen and chess with James
  38. Veritable Quandary for after-work pick-me-ups and perfect Sunday brunch
  39. Wildwood for farm-to-table excellence and classy service
  40. Zefiro for dirty martinis and eating Caesar salad with your hands

10 Iconic Restaurants We Love

  1. Escape From New York Pizza for an old-school slice of pie
  2. Higgins for the classy bar and ravishing oysters
  3. Horse Brass Pub for bangers and mash and the British bitters
  4. Huber’s for roast young tom turkey and the Spanish coffee
  5. Jake’s Famous Crawfish for happy hour and the memories
  6. Nostrana for the salumi pizza (with scissors) and radicchio salad
  7. Papa Haydn for the cakes and croque monsieur
  8. Pho Van for the pho, of course
  9. Ringside for the onion rings and dry-aged steak
  10. Voodoo Doughnut for the pink boxes and bacon-studded fried dough

