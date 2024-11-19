40 Iconic Restaurants We Miss, and 10 We Don’t Have To

This city knows food. As we look back on the past 50 years, we remember some of Portland’s best restaurants—40 we miss, and 10 we can luckily visit any time (during operating hours, of course).

40 Iconic Restaurants We Miss

Alexis for flaming cheese saganaki and shots of ouzo. Bangkok Kitchen for tom kha gai and Johnny cracking jokes Beaterville Cafe for vintage hubcaps and Green Eggs and Ham Bijou Cafe for oyster hash and the best downtown breakfasts Bima for catfish and owner Margot Leonard’s endless charm Bistro Montage for oyster shooters and artistic tinfoil Bombay Cricket Club for lamb vindaloo and mango margaritas Brasserie Montmartre for crayons on the table and playing cards on the ceiling Cafe des Amis for French frisson and beef tenderloin in port garlic sauce Caprial’s Bistro for Northwest fare and a star behind the stove Casa U-Betcha for tacos and the last-call dance to “Danke Schoen” Der Rheinlander for schnitzel and singing waiters Doris Cafe for ribs and BBQ Esparza’s Tex-Mex Cafe for marionettes on the ceiling and killer chips and salsa Fong Chong for hum boa and turnip cake Foothill Broiler for burgers and fries Genoa for seven-course meals and legendary Italian cooking Gotham Building Tavern for the writer in residence and boundless inspiration Grüner for the city’s best burger and tarte flambée Henry Ford’s Restaurant for old-school steaks and the swankiest piano bar Hunan Restaurant for sesame beef and General Tso’s chicken Hung Far Low for pork chow mein, strong drinks, and raunchy jokes Jarra’s for zilzil wat and chitchat with Petros L’Auberge for sympathetic bartenders and high-end French cuisine Lauro Kitchen for the Lauro Burger and the view of the open kitchen Lovely Hula Hands for pink paint and Polynesian cocktails Macheezmo Mouse for boss sauce and healthy casual Mint for elevating cocktail culture and the avocado daiquiri Monte Carlo for karaoke and minestrone Old Wives’ Tales for Hungarian mushroom soup and the best kids play area Paley’s Place for the charming Victorian setting and phenomenal special-occasion dining Pok Pok for Thai to die for and the best wings Quality Pie for 24-hour breakfast and people-watching Roxy Diner for the Big Fat Heart Attack Special and Lovely Suzanne serving it up Saucebox for the Lemongrass Negroni and the DJs Taki’s Souvlaki at Satyricon for the best thing to eat on the street at 2 am The Vat and Tonsure for roasted game hen and chess with James Veritable Quandary for after-work pick-me-ups and perfect Sunday brunch Wildwood for farm-to-table excellence and classy service Zefiro for dirty martinis and eating Caesar salad with your hands

10 Iconic Restaurants We Love