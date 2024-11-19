50 Portland Writers We Admire

In celebration of 50 years of Willamette Week, we’re taking a look at 50 writers we admire who have made Portland what it is.
- Anis Mojgani for The Feather Room
- Beverly Cleary for the Ramona Quimby books
- Blake Nelson for Girl and Paranoid Park
- Brent Walth for Fire at Eden’s Gate
- Brian Doyle for Mink River, The Plover, Martin Marten
- Cari Luna for The Revolution of Every Day
- Charles D’Ambrosio for The Dead Fish Museum
- Chelsea Cain for Heartsick, Sweetheart, Evil at Heart, and The Man-Eaters
- Cheryl Strayed for Torch, Wild, and Tiny Beautiful Things
- Chuck Palahniuk for Fight Club
- Colin Meloy for Wildwood
- Courtenay Hameister for Okay Fine Whatever
- Craig Lesley for Winterkill, River Song, and The Sky Fisherman
- Dale E. Basye for Heck: Where the Bad Kids Go
- David F. Walker for The Hated
- Diana Abu-Jaber for Arabian Jazz
- Don Berry for Trask
- Emily Chenoweth for Hello Goodbye and the Klawde series
- Floyd Skloot for In the Shadow of Memory
- Jean Auel for The Clan of the Cave Bear
- Jennifer Lauck for Blackbird
- Joe Sacco for Palestine, Footnotes in Gaza, and Safe Area Gorazde
- John Callahan for Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot
- Jon Raymond for The Half-Life and Rain Dragon
- Karen Karbo for the Kick Ass Women series
- Katherine Dunn for Geek Love
- Ken Bilderback for Law and Order at the End of the Oregon Trail
- Kesha Ajose-Fisher for No God Like The Mother
- Kim Stafford for As the Sky Begins to Change
- Larry Colton for Goat Brothers and Counting Coup
- Leni Zumas for Red Clocks
- Lidia Yuknavitch for The Small Backs of Children
- Lydia Kiesling for Mobility
- Matt Groening for Life in Hell
- Mitchell S. Jackson for The Residue Years and Survival Math
- Molly Gloss for The Jump-Off Creek
- Monica Drake for Clown Girl
- Omar El Akkad for What Strange Paradise
- Patrick deWitt for The Sisters Brothers
- Peter Rock for My Abandonment
- Philip Margolin for Gone, But Not Forgotten
- Rebecca Skloot for The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
- Rene Denfeld for The Enchanted
- Tom Spanbauer for The Man Who Fell in Love With The Moon
- Ursula K. Le Guin for The Left Hand of Darkness
- Vanessa Veselka for Zazen and The Great Offshore Grounds
- Walt Morey for Gentle Ben
- William Stafford for An Oregon Message
- Willy Vlautin for The Motel Life, Northline, and Lean on Pete
- Becky Ohlsen for all those great guidebooks