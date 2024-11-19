50 Portland Writers We Admire

In celebration of 50 years of Willamette Week, we’re taking a look at 50 writers we admire who have made Portland what it is.

Anis Mojgani for The Feather Room Beverly Cleary for the Ramona Quimby books Blake Nelson for Girl and Paranoid Park Brent Walth for Fire at Eden’s Gate Brian Doyle for Mink River, The Plover, Martin Marten Cari Luna for The Revolution of Every Day Charles D’Ambrosio for The Dead Fish Museum Chelsea Cain for Heartsick, Sweetheart, Evil at Heart, and The Man-Eaters Cheryl Strayed for Torch, Wild, and Tiny Beautiful Things Chuck Palahniuk for Fight Club Colin Meloy for Wildwood Courtenay Hameister for Okay Fine Whatever Craig Lesley for Winterkill, River Song, and The Sky Fisherman Dale E. Basye for Heck: Where the Bad Kids Go David F. Walker for The Hated Diana Abu-Jaber for Arabian Jazz Don Berry for Trask Emily Chenoweth for Hello Goodbye and the Klawde series Floyd Skloot for In the Shadow of Memory Jean Auel for The Clan of the Cave Bear Jennifer Lauck for Blackbird Joe Sacco for Palestine, Footnotes in Gaza, and Safe Area Gorazde John Callahan for Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot Jon Raymond for The Half-Life and Rain Dragon Karen Karbo for the Kick Ass Women series Katherine Dunn for Geek Love Ken Bilderback for Law and Order at the End of the Oregon Trail Kesha Ajose-Fisher for No God Like The Mother Kim Stafford for As the Sky Begins to Change Larry Colton for Goat Brothers and Counting Coup Leni Zumas for Red Clocks Lidia Yuknavitch for The Small Backs of Children Lydia Kiesling for Mobility Matt Groening for Life in Hell Mitchell S. Jackson for The Residue Years and Survival Math Molly Gloss for The Jump-Off Creek Monica Drake for Clown Girl Omar El Akkad for What Strange Paradise Patrick deWitt for The Sisters Brothers Peter Rock for My Abandonment Philip Margolin for Gone, But Not Forgotten Rebecca Skloot for The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Rene Denfeld for The Enchanted Tom Spanbauer for The Man Who Fell in Love With The Moon Ursula K. Le Guin for The Left Hand of Darkness Vanessa Veselka for Zazen and The Great Offshore Grounds Walt Morey for Gentle Ben William Stafford for An Oregon Message Willy Vlautin for The Motel Life, Northline, and Lean on Pete Becky Ohlsen for all those great guidebooks