Find Your Holiday Goods at These Five Makers Markets

So, you’ve got a specialized skill, and maybe you’ve even cultivated a customer base. What’s next? You’re not ready, or willing, to sell out on Amazon, and Instagram’s algorithms are making it harder to be seen without paying Mark Zuckerberg, even as the app devolves into millennials and Gen Z’s Home Shopping Network—no matter where you look, Lisa Rinna stares back, hungry for your eyes.

But there’s a better option: Makers markets have kicked into a higher gear post-pandemic as a way for indie artisans to focus on their craft without cuffing themselves to a retail lease (or any of the millions of things that make running small businesses a headache). Five such markets operating on Black Friday weekend offer the dizzying array of handmade goods Portlanders expect during similar fair-weather events like Saturday Market or First or Last Thursday, just in time for the winter gift-giving season.

Moon Market

Moon markets often follow a particular lunar cycle, like a full or new moon. Though Portland’s Moon Market might not stick to such a consistent rotation, the team behind the market still thoughtfully unites makers on a regular basis. Fashion designers, food experts, and multimedia artists who work on everything from painted vinyl records to jewelry made from real flowers can be found under this moon. Everett West, 914 NW Everett St., 503-410-1461, pdxmoonmarket.com. 11 am–4 pm Friday–Saturday, Nov. 29–30. Free.

St. Johns Makers Market

Founded in 2021, the St. Johns Makers Market gathers more than two dozen of the peninsula’s makers each weekend of the holiday season for a by-the-neighborhood, for-the-neighborhood market perfectly befitting the area’s insular character. Along with the typical crafty suspects like potters, picklers and florists, the St. Johns Makers Market will also feature appearances from nearby brick-and-mortar shops, including the recently closed music store 3 Tracks Music. La Paloma, 8461 N Lombard St., 503-847-7756, instagram.com/stjohnsmakersmarket. 11 am–5 pm Saturday–Sunday, Nov. 30–Dec. 1. Free.

Spectrum’s HoliGAY Art Market

The queer art market Spectrum unites LGBTQ+ creatives a few times a year to show their stuff. Returning to Lloyd Center for a fourth year, HoliGAY will reactivate the former Express store with two dozen artists’ visions. The HoliGAY Market will fly its Pride flags during Black Friday weekend’s darkest hours. Expect printmakers, glass artists, metalsmiths and small press offers, among others. Lloyd Center, 2201 Lloyd Center, 503-528-8515, instagram.com/spectrumartmarket. 11 am–6 pm Saturday. Free.

Geek the Halls

Since its inception as a Firefly fan group organized on MySpace, PDX Guild of Geeks now unites nerds from all fandoms through events like its annual Geek the Halls marketplace. Running for nearly 15 years, Geek the Halls rounds up more than 60 creative makers for an exhibition-style market of craft-focused vendors. Expect illustrators, woodworkers, candle makers, costumers, jewelry makers and other experts to have something for every intellectual property you can imagine. Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, 1000 NE Multnomah St., 503-281-6111, pdxguildofgeeks.com. 10 am–6 pm Saturday, Nov. 30. Free.

Let’s Be Friends

Let’s Be Friends started in 2021 as a semi-regular market popping up around Portland at such locations as My People’s Market, Lil’ America and Community Warehouse, though they often return to their humble beginnings at the Jupiter Hotel’s newer build on East Burnside Street with adjoining bar Hey Love. Let’s Be Friends curates a collection of BIPOC artisans specializing in everything from hair care to tea blends. The September market gathered 40 makers and artists, along with additional members forming a “community activation” (you’ll have to swing by to see what that means). Jupiter Next, 900 E Burnside St., 503-230-9200, instagram.com/letsbefriendspdx. 1–6 pm Sunday, Dec. 1. Free.