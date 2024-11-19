Five Makers With a Viral Online Presence, Based Right Here in Portland

Portland’s makers are more than just local superstars, they’re often international trendsetters. These viral online artists put Portland’s creative community on the world map each time their Instagram drops sell out, their YouTube video blows up, or their studio takes center stage for creating works that somehow speak to the human collective rather than a limited scope of die-hard fans. Here’s a few of the creative Portland superstars we’re currently feeling hella proud of:

Micaela Sharief DeMarquez, Mimi Ceramics

mimiceramics.com

Self-taught ceramicist Mica DeMarquez has been making practical and functional pottery since 2014, calling on not only sculptural references, but also fashion, architecture and graphic design. The result is an exploration of hue, texture and finish embodied in small bedside lamps reminiscent of both clouds and UFOs (or UAPs), as well as flowery, ornate candelabras and an assortment of elegantly glazed, retro and contemporary inspired cups, mugs, vases and tumblers. It’s no surprise that the Mimi Ceramics drops are snatched up nearly as soon as they arrive in DeMarquez’s online shop.

Cam Anderson, Blacktail Studio

blacktailstudio.com

Cam Anderson and his wife, Elana, started Blacktail Studio in 2016 after Cam quit his job as a helicopter pilot to pursue his true passion: woodworking. Today, their custom pieces are more than just in demand, they are certified viral. That’s because in addition to crafting the epoxy river resin tables ubiquitous to many an interior design enthusiast’s algorithm, Anderson takes custom orders as an opportunity to create instructional how-to videos seen by millions. It’s Anderson’s hope that his videos will inspire the next generation of craftspeople. “I want to become a better woodworker; I’m far from a master,” Anderson says in a recent video, but thankfully for us, Cam’s incredible skill coexists with a passion for sharing his knowledge with those who want to learn.

Alex Simon, Make Good Choices

makegoodchoicesshop.com

Alex Simon is a self-described “queer sparkle queen, Jewnicorn, rhinestoner, and dogmom” whose unique ceramic pieces are hot commodities. From pipes in pickle, inhaler and puppy-dog shapes to extravagant heart-shaped mugs, glittery rainbow menorahs, and planters designed to imitate swinging boobs, Make Good Choices makes Portland proud with every new design seen by Simon’s 152,000 Instagram followers. “Everything I make is about my unique experience in this world as a multifaceted, extravagant being,” Simon notes on her website, and her work more than embodies the sentiment (especially the pipes and menorahs).

Josh Meyer, Imaginary Authors

imaginaryauthors.com

Josh Meyer began his career as a perfumer in 2010 with a particular affection for esoteric beauty, and the concept of scent as art and art as provocation. Each of the fragrances by Imaginary Authors, from its classic-section-influenced titles to its much coveted collab with Salt & Straw, is designed to inspire. Imaginary Authors might be a niche perfumer, but since its appeal is international, its limited-edition fragrances quickly sell out. And it bears note that IA’s “Untamable,” a fragrance inspired by Black country music star Linda Martell, unintentionally coincided with the release of Beyoncé’s genre-smashing Cowboy Carter, which is to suggest that, just like our other favorite viral makers, Imaginary Authors doesn’t follow trends, it defines them.

Kate Bingburt, OutletPDX

outletpdx.com

Bingburt, alongside Leland Vaughan, opened Outlet in 2017 as a public-facing studio space that quickly evolved into Portland’s inclusive hub for risograph printing. Over the past few years, many of the politically engaging prints created by Outlet workshoppers have found their way into the living room windows of progressive creatives nationwide, from their “Free Palestine Is a Promise” two-color poster to the Carol Burnett riso print. Outlet’s shop is replete with prints, cards, stickers and more, but ultimately it is a community workshop producing work that tells the story of Portland as it is right now, in all its nationally newsworthy glory.