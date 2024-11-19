Iconic Portland Bands of the Last 50 Years

As we look back on 50 years of Willamette Week, we pay tribute to 50 iconic bands from throughout the years who put Portland’s vibrant music scene on the national map.

Aminé Ashleigh Flynn Billy Rancher and the Unreal Gods Cool Nutz Crackerbash Crazy 8s Curtis Salgado Dan Reed Network Dandy Warhols Dead Moon Dharma Bums Dub Squad Elliott Smith and Heatmiser Esperanza Spalding Everclear Fernando Viciconte Hazel King Black Acid Leroy Vinnegar Lifesavas Linda Hornbuckle Little Sue Marilyn Keller Mel Brown Michael Allen Harrison Napalm Beach Nu Shooz Obo Addy Paul deLay Pete Krebs Pete Miser and Five Fingers of Funk Pink Martini Poison Idea Pond Portland Taiko Portugal. The Man Quarterflash Quasi Rebecca Gates/ The Spinanes Richmond Fontaine Ron Steen Ruby Friedman Satan’s Pilgrims Storm Large Team Dresch The Decemberists The Shins The Thermals Ural Thomas Wipers