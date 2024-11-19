Iconic Portland Bands of the Last 50 Years

These voices helped form the city’s music scene.

Amine (Henry Cromett)
By WW Staff

As we look back on 50 years of Willamette Week, we pay tribute to 50 iconic bands from throughout the years who put Portland’s vibrant music scene on the national map.

  1. Aminé
  2. Ashleigh Flynn
  3. Billy Rancher and the Unreal Gods
  4. Cool Nutz
  5. Crackerbash
  6. Crazy 8s
  7. Curtis Salgado
  8. Dan Reed Network
  9. Dandy Warhols
  10. Dead Moon
  11. Dharma Bums
  12. Dub Squad
  13. Elliott Smith and Heatmiser
  14. Esperanza Spalding
  15. Everclear
  16. Fernando Viciconte
  17. Hazel
  18. King Black Acid
  19. Leroy Vinnegar
  20. Lifesavas
  21. Linda Hornbuckle
  22. Little Sue
  23. Marilyn Keller
  24. Mel Brown
  25. Michael Allen Harrison
  26. Napalm Beach
  27. Nu Shooz
  28. Obo Addy
  29. Paul deLay
  30. Pete Krebs
  31. Pete Miser and Five Fingers of Funk
  32. Pink Martini
  33. Poison Idea
  34. Pond
  35. Portland Taiko
  36. Portugal. The Man
  37. Quarterflash
  38. Quasi
  39. Rebecca Gates/ The Spinanes
  40. Richmond Fontaine
  41. Ron Steen
  42. Ruby Friedman
  43. Satan’s Pilgrims
  44. Storm Large
  45. Team Dresch
  46. The Decemberists
  47. The Shins
  48. The Thermals
  49. Ural Thomas
  50. Wipers

