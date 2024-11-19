Six Community Spaces to DIY Your Way to Becoming a Maker

Whether the goal is to save money on holiday gifts by making something special for your loved ones or to get your artistic dreams off the ground, Portland has got you covered. The maker spaces in the city all have a low barrier for entry, skilled experts on hand to help you along in your creative process, and a chance to network with fellow crafters, geeks and DIY enthusiasts.

Independent Publishing Resource Center

Since its humble beginnings more than a quarter-century ago on the second floor of the long-lamented bookstore Reading Frenzy, the Independent Publishing Resource Center (318 SE Main St., 503-827-0249, iprc.org) has been an invaluable resource for writers, comics artists, and other makers of visual and printed art. The handsome space features an array of equipment for the design and production of zines, posters and books, including letterpresses, gear for screenprinting, and computers for design work. The emphasis is on self-reliance, a goal the staff and volunteers support through a steady schedule of classes and workshops on everything from using IPRC’s in-house gear to physically making one’s own books.

Art Design Xchange

Situated within an industrial warehouse in the Buckman neighborhood, Art Design Xchange (417 SE 11th Ave., 971-245-4297, artdesignxchange.com) combines an open-concept community space for individual and group projects with dedicated studios available for artists to rent. But the jewel of ADX is its Woodshop Co-op, a well-appointed shop with plenty of tools and machinery on hand for both amateurs and pros to construct the art or furniture of their dreams. While there are private and semi-private woodworking studios as well, the better play is to use ADX’s community shop to trade tips and tricks with your fellow makers.

Franklin FOTO

It’s heartening to know that in our age of smartphones and Instagram, there are still folks out there dedicated to the art and craft of photography. It’s with these shutterbugs in mind that Jason Kaplan and Bobby Abrahamson chose to open Franklin FOTO (8953 N Lombard St., franklinfoto.org). This community space offers darkrooms for black-and-white film printing and processing, a photography studio, and high-resolution scanners for digitizing and preserving your snaps. And, of course, Franklin FOTO is kicking the door wide open to amateurs with introductory classes for people interested in film photography.

The Mud Room

Within five years of its successful Kickstarter campaign, The Mud Room (2011 SE 10th Ave. and 1832 N Killingsworth St., themudroompdx.com) has become an incredible hub for artists looking to learn or sustain their skills in ceramics. Founders Cole Lendrum and Lizzie Koehler have expanded their humble endeavor into two 24/7 studios with plenty of throwing wheels, kilns, and wedging tables, as well as clay for purchase and free glazes. While the location in Southeast is used only by members, The Mud Room’s Killingsworth space is the spot for hands-on workshops and classes for beginners. Also worth noting is the sliding-scale program that allows aspiring potters to become members at a considerable discount, with an emphasis on members of the BIPOC community.

MakeWith Hardware & Learning Center

Started last year by Aria Joughin, MakeWith PDX (5908 SE 72nd Ave, 503-308-1190, makewithpdx.com) is something of a bulwark against the rising tide of insanity that threatens to engulf our world. Its selection of workshops is meant to build “resilience skills” among the Portland populace that will hopefully leave them less reliant on the larger capitalist structure that surrounds us. That means classes on everything from how to change a tire or put on chains to sewing and hemming clothing to DIY electrical work.

Past Lives Makerspace

Brandon Morlock, founder of Past Lives Makerspace (2808 SE 9th Ave., 971-271-7020, pastlives.space), initially began the business in 2020 following time in prison, with the goal of helping other formerly incarcerated Portlanders learn a new trade. Almost five years later, his vision has expanded in both size and scope. His small metal and wood shop is now a 26,000-square-foot space that encompasses nearly every artistic skill and practice under the sun: textiles, screenprinting, stained glass, 3D printing, film photography, welding, and so much more. As well, the constantly growing guilds of artisans and entrepreneurs are readily available for guidance on projects or career advice.