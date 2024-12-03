Our Guide to Portland’s Late Night Spots

Though some Portland bars now close tabs as early as 9 pm, there are still plenty of watering holes, cafes, restaurants and event spaces left for creatures of the night to replenish themselves after midnight. Even if you don’t drink alcohol, these spots can quench your thirst or satisfy your appetites as late as 6 am.

LATE: 9 PM–MIDNIGHT

Cheese & Crack

If you need a sweet and savory nightcap, this cheese and snack plate shop also whips out soft serve with deluxe toppings, and is an easy walk from several bars and restaurants. 22 SE 28th Ave., 503-206-7315, cheeseandcrack.com. 3–10 pm Monday–Friday, noon–10 pm Saturday–Sunday.

Honey Latte Cafe

This coffee shop began as a live music booking service through Portland’s Art Design Xchange creative hub and moved down the block in the Buckman neighborhood in 2021. Its signature vegan lattes include flavors for kids at heart like Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch as well as more discerning mixes like blood orange and the mushroom-based chagaccino. FULL Creative, 1033 SE Main St., honeylatte.cafe. 8 am–10 pm daily.

Battle Grounds Gaming Cafe

Open since January, Battle Grounds Gaming Cafe offers tables for novice and advanced gamers to get into classics like Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering and more over beer, wine, cider, coffee and breakfast pastries and snack boards. 3738 NE Sandy Blvd., 971-383-3775, battlegroundsgamingcafe.com. 10 am–10 pm Monday–Saturday.

Rose City Coffee Co.

Just across the street from Brooklyn City Park off Southeast Powell Boulevard, Rose City Coffee Co. has loads of space for late-night coffee and tea drinkers, hosts live music, and fosters community with events like seasonal blood drives. 3370 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-956-2211, facebook.com/rosecitycoffeeco. 6 am–11 pm daily.

Rimsky-Korsakoffee House

One of Portland’s foremost late-night coffee shops and dessert diners is still going strong in the Buckman neighborhood. The Old Portland institution still makes for a great all-ages date-night hot spot. 707 SE 12th Ave., 503-232-2640, instagram.com/rimskykorsakoffeehouse. 7 am–midnight Wednesday–Sunday.

Rimsky-Koraskoffee House (Jake Nelson)

Dear Sandy

The new coffee bar kitty-corner to The Zipper and Hollywood Vintage serves booze and snacks, but coffee is its main focus. The kitschy midcentury décor lends itself to a cozy remote worksite for neighborhood residents. 2800 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-894-8248, dearsandypdx.com. 8 am–midnight daily.

LAST CALL: MIDNIGHT–2:30 AM

QuarterWorld Arcade

The sprawling Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard video game bar does more than pinball, with an impressive array of classic arcade games to keep you entertained solo or in a group. 4811 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-548-2923, quarterworldarcade.com. 4 pm–1 am Wednesday–Sunday.

Sam’s Billiards

The Hollywood pool bar’s menu offers a generous variety of burgers, deli sandwiches, and breakfast staples to keep the classic fresh. 1845 NE 41st Ave., 503-282-8266, samsbilliards.net. 9 am–11:30 pm Sunday, 9 am–12:30 am Monday–Thursday, 9 am–1:30 am Friday–Saturday.

Space Room Lounge

The Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard landmark is worth checking out for its UFO/UAP-themed décor, colorful cocktails, and events like trivia and Taco Tuesday. If your puppy stays up past bedtime, you can order them a special treat from the kitchen! 4800 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-235-6957, spaceroomlounge.com. 11 am–1 am Monday–Friday, 10 am–1 am Saturday–Sunday.

Katie O’Brien’s

The blue-collar bar welcomes people from all walks of life wanting something more down to earth than Kerns’ trendy new cocktail bars. Rainbow decorations from LGBTQ+ Pride season stay up year-round, fitting in with the Irish bar’s emerald green barside armchairs. 2809 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-234-85733, katieobriens.wordpress.com. 8 am–2 am daily.

Bar of the Gods

The Greek-themed temple to the gods of booze has held down the eastern edge of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard for nearly 30 years with dive bar essentials like pool, greasy entrees, and fun drinks like the Cherry Seinfeld. 4801 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-223-2037, barofthegods.com. 3 pm–2:30 am daily.

The Trough Bar & Billiards

The Trough is a newer addition to Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard’s nightlife hubs, on the opposite end of the corner that used to house the dive bar institution Sewick’s. Social media indicates texting The Trough’s phone number is required for entry as early as midnight same day. 4815 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-622-9262 (text), facebook.com/thetroughpdx. 5 pm–2:30 am Monday–Friday, 3 pm–2:30 am Saturday–Sunday.

The Alibi Tiki Lounge

The nation’s second-oldest tiki bar is for anyone who craves an immersive old-school experience like the Rainforest Cafe in cocktail lounge form. Karaoke is a fun time, as are punch bowl drinks like the Scorpion Bowl for the ambience. 4024 N Interstate Ave., 503-287-5335, instagram.com/alibipdx. 11:30 am–2:30 am daily.

Donnie Vegas

One of the best spots to find a hot dog on Northeast Alberta Street would have to be punk bar Donnie Vegas, which boasts pinball, graffitied tables, and a charmingly nostalgic, sometimes sticky black-and-white checkerboard linoleum floor. 1203 NE Alberta St., 503-505-7094, donnie.vegas. 4 pm–2:30 am Monday–Friday, noon–2:30 am Saturday–Sunday.

The Hilt

Just east of Northeast 19th Avenue lies one of the few late-night spots in Portland where the kitchen uses kasseri cheese common in Greek, Balkan and Eastern European dishes. 1934 NE Alberta St., 971-255-1793, thehiltbar.com. Noon–2:30 am daily.

Reel M Inn

One of a small handful of Portland’s crown jewels to come back from closing during the pandemic, Reel M Inn’s chicken is still as juicy and mouthwatering as ever. The kitchen’s notoriously long wait time is unchanged, just like its flavor. 2430 SE Division St., 503-231-3880, reelminnpdx.com. 11 am–2:30 am daily.

Reel M Inn (Sam Gehrke)

Slim’s Restaurant & Lounge

Open since 1911, Slim’s has served generations of St. Johns denizens hearty meals and generous pours while entertaining the neighborhood with DJs and live music. 8635 N Lombard St., 503-286-3854, facebook.com/slims.pdx. 11 am–2:30 am daily.

The Goodfoot

The Goodfoot is a split-level space with a basement venue and gaming upstairs that’s entertained Portlanders for nearly 25 years. Up-and-coming DJs, musicians and standup comedians attract fans and people looking for a good time and cheap eats and drinks. 2845 SE Stark St., 5033-239-9292, thegoodfoot.com. 5 pm–2:30 am daily.

Canary

On the eastern edge of North Lombard Street before curving near Waud Bluff is the Mock Crest grill Canary. Open a few hours later than similarly unpretentious across-the-street neighbor Mock Crest Tavern, Canary hosts live music, cheap drinks and hearty plates. 3416 N Lombard St., 503-265-8288, canarypdx.com. 3 pm–2:30 am Monday–Friday, 10 am–2:30 am Saturday–Sunday.

ALL-NIGHT: 2:30–6 AM

Barn Radio

Barn Radio keeps late-night dance parties and DJ nights in downtown where they belong, prioritizing BIPOC DJs for premier parties, like a recent afterparty for celebrated visual artist Georgina Treviño’s Industry One Foundation show. 215 SW 1st Ave., barnradio.live. Hours vary.

Werm Hole

The semi-regular warehouse party series Werm Hole will be in a new two-story warehouse for its first party of 2025. DJs connected to Berlin and South Korea will craft sounds and vibes. Instagram.com/werm.hole. Hours vary.

Werm Hole (@kkily23) (Nic Kielbasa)

Spoiler Room

Based on a cable access-style artist collective and internet party, Spoiler Room’s experimental style pops up in stores and outdoors, but makes for great any-hours viewing if you miss Adult Swim’s more avant-garde programs. spoilerroom.net. Hours vary.

Tecos Fresh Mexican Food

Any late-night adventure needs fresh yet greasy food. No matter if your night is ending or just getting started, Tecos’ dining room and restaurant gets hungry customers right with its full range of Mexican favorites. 4132 SE Powell Blvd., 503-954-2530, tecosfresh.com. 8 am–2 am Sunday–Wednesday, 8 am–3 am Thursday, 8 am–4 am Friday–Saturday.

Golden Dragon Exotic Club

This downtown Portland strip club doesn’t serve alcohol, allowing the juice bar to stay open late. It’s favored by dancers at other clubs, we hear. 324 SE 3rd Ave., 503-274-1900, instagram.com/goldendragonpdx. 8 pm–4 am Monday–Friday, 8 pm–6 am Saturday–Sunday.

24/7

Javier’s Tacos

Don’t settle for Taco Bell if you live anywhere near North Lombard Street and get a late-night Mexican food craving. Javier’s Tacos is the answer to your prayers. There’s no drive-thru, so you’ll have to venture inside, but your reward is decadently full plates of all your favorites. 121 N Lombard St., 503-286-3186, instagram.com/javierstacos_pdx.

Javier's Tacos (Nick Zukin)

Heavenly Donuts

If you miss last call at Voodoo Doughnut or any of Portland’s late-night cookie shops, Heavenly Donuts can still be the answer to satisfy your sweet tooth. 504 NE 102nd Ave., 503-253-4439, heavenlydonut.com.