Because Hey Doc Heals Portland’s Bodies and Spirits

When Dr. Montserrat Andreys first opened her Buckman neighborhood wellness clinic, Hey Doc, in November 2021, she was surprised by how much more work went into dealing with insurance companies to get paid for the work she and providers at her practice offer for patients. Physical therapy, chiropractics, massage and acupuncture are among the services Hey Doc markets to patients of color, patients from the LGBTQ+ community, and patients with hypermobility disorders, but Dr. Andreys hadn’t had to deal directly with insurance companies as an independent contractor.

“They’re full of shenanigans,” Andreys tells WW.

Starting a health clinic without financial backing makes doctors rely on the inconsistent payment schedules they receive from insurance companies. But Dr. Andreys says she plans for the Hey Doc team—which currently consists of six providers, and is growing up to 10—to operate seven days a week by the end of March. Andreys says Hey Doc’s expanded hours will benefit people who can’t make appointments weekdays.

“Because we are able to take time with the care that we give, that’s actually when we get more of the information,” she says, “Taking the extra time lets people feel more relaxed, and more information that helps us better treat their cases comes to the surface.”