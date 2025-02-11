Because We Have a Bank Robbery-Themed Food Cart Pod

Who knew a 2010 bank robbery in the Woodstock neighborhood of Southeast Portland could provide so much artistic inspiration? The Heist Bar & Food Carts opened its indoor space at 4727 SE Woodstock Blvd. in November, and the owners have leaned way into the site’s former life as a U.S. Bank. (The three robbers were caught after making off with $11,490, according to WW coverage from the time. Nobody was physically hurt.) Inspired by the bank’s history, there are real pennies as floor tiles in the entrance, the bank vault is open for perusal, and the wall behind the bar is made of safe deposit boxes. Four presidential masks—à la the ones worn in the 1991 film Point Break—hang on the wall. Credit for the finance-inspired design vision goes to real estate investment broker Michael Shall, who co-owns the Heist with Brandon Johnson. There are 18 food carts in the pod, plus a full bar. The coffee shop is called (get ready, it’s so damn cute): Caffeine Withdrawal.