Portland Snow Day Photo Contest Winners Revealed, Plus Other Favorites

We called, and you answered, you sweet snow angels.

We asked for your best snow photos for a chance to win a pass to Knot Springs and a copy of our limited edition 50th anniversary book. After a spirited voting session (think Conclave, with more rounds), our two lucky winners are…..

Snow Day 2025, photo by Stacy Waters.

This photo from Stacy Waters just about melted the office’s hearts (but not the snow).

And our second winner?

Snow Day 2025, photo by Izzie Rait

Need we even say anything about this 17-year-old chihuahua named Max Shraitt?

Because there was too much darn cuteness to deprive the public, here are a handful of our favorite photos that came through. Stay warm, Portlanders!