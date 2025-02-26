Fat Tuesday Is Coming: Ways to Celebrate Portland’s Mardi Gras

Portland may be 2,000 miles and two time zones away from New Orleans, but there are plenty of ways to get into the Mardi Gras spirit from afar. (Or up close: In January, Alaska Airlines launched daily nonstop flights between Portland International Airport and New Orleans—a total game-changer.) This year’s holiday falls on Tuesday, March 4.

Mardi Gras, French for “Fat Tuesday,” is New Orleans’ largest annual celebration and marks the end of the pre-Lenten season. While Portland doesn’t shut down for Mardi Gras parades and festivities like New Orleans does, there are a few ways to celebrate in the Rose City:

Mardi Gras menu at Screen Door: Chef Dominic Finzo has prepared a special meal for customers on March 4 showcasing the flavors of South Louisiana. (Screen Door founders Nicole and David Mouton are originally from the area.) The menu includes three entree choices: Louisiana crawfish boil, chicken and andouille sausage gumbo, and crawfish étouffée—the crawfish is shipped overnight from Frost Jackson Swamp in Louisiana. To drink? A hurricane, of course. Screen Door is recommending reservations for the Mardi Gras celebration and is also taking pre-orders for King Cake through Feb. 28. Chew carefully: Each King Cake has a plastic baby inside for one lucky diner, per tradition.

TRY IT: Screen Door, 131 NW Couch St.; 2337 E Burnside St., 503-542-0880; screendoorrestaurant.com. Tuesday, March 4.

Portland Mardi Gras Ball: The Mysti Krewe of Nimbus, Portland’s community of Louisiana expats, will host its annual ball at the Wonder Ballroom. Costumes are encouraged, as always, but revelers who need inspo can pull from this year’s “enchanted forest” theme. The ball will include live New Orleans-style music all night, three full bars, and Cajun food available for purchase.

SEE IT: Portland Mardi Gras Ball at the Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St. 503-284-8686, portlandmardigras.com. 7 pm Saturday, March 1. $30. 21+.

Portland Mardi Gras Parade: Marching bands, jugglers and dancers will proceed down North Mississippi Avenue from Skidmore to Fremont streets on the evening of Fat Tuesday in a parade that’s also hosted by the Mysti Krewe of Nimbus. Children in festive costumes are welcome to join the kids’ costume pageant at 6 pm at Luke’s Frame Shop, 4703 N Albina Ave., before the parade begins at 7 pm. Laissez les bons temps rouler (“let the good times roll” in French Creole, a NOLA motto) post-parade at neighborhood businesses hosting afterparties, such as Von Ebert Brewing and Mississippi Pizza. Note: There may be lots of strands of beads, but this is an all-ages event.

SEE IT: Portland Mardi Gras Parade on North Mississippi Avenue, portlandmardigras.com/portland-mardi-gras-2025/. 7 pm Tuesday, March 4. Free.