Battle of the Blooms Returns to Portland Flower Market

A war of the roses is breaking out in Portland, along with a war of the daffodils, tulips, irises and really just about any flower imaginable.

That’s right, Battle of the Blooms is back. Floral wholesaler Mayesh is hosting the third annual flower arranging contest March 12–14 at Portland Flower Market. Teams from Darling Dahlia Floral, Glasshaus Gardens, Portmanteau Flower Company, Wild Flowers of Oregon and Wild Flowers & Whimsy will have 30 minutes to gather bouquets the morning of March 12, where voting from attendees, Mayesh employees and contestant employees will run from March 12–14.

“Battle of the Blooms is a fun way to provide a space for our floral community to connect with their peers and shine a light on the many talents among us,” Amy Gebhart, Mayesh’s Portland general manager, said in a statement.

With just 30 minutes, each florist will use five flower varieties supplied by Mayesh and revealed Iron Chef-style during the competition to craft original floral arrangements. While previous years allowed for the use of standard vases, this year florists are required to use a non-standard vintage item. The grand prize includes $1,000 of Mayesh’s flowers for each member of the winning team.

Ashley Preece, owner of Glasshaus Gardens Floral Design, says her team will build around a distressed vintage chair decorated with preserved insects and a wolf skull for an ethereal “secret garden” look for Glasshaus' first year in the competition.

“They want you to think outside the box,” Preece says.

The friendly competition—which Mayesh also uses as a customer appreciation day, offering sales and exclusive giveaways for guests—will not only bring glory to the winning team, but aims to boost morale in the botanic community after a rough winter. Preece says Portland’s snowfall on Valentine’s Day weekend frosted out before-and-after foot traffic on the industry’s second busiest day. She looks for silver linings, and will create a dress from flowers along with other florists promoting World Naked Gardening Day in May.

“With COVID and everything that’s going on in retail, if you don’t have the right dynamics, you’re not going to make it,” she says.

GO: Battle of the Blooms at the Portland Flower Market, 3624 N Leverman St., 503-289-1500, pdxflowermarket.com. 10:30 am Wednesday, March 12. Free.