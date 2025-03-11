Places to Get a Casual Bite, Sweet or Savory, With Your Pup

Portland is known for being dog friendly, including our restaurants. And if you’re going out for a bite and bringing along your dog (or highly trained cat), it can be nice to actually sit down and linger with your furry friend by your side. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite spots in town to bring your pup and grab a meal (or sweet treat). Please note, only service animals are allowed inside restaurants, but you’ve got patio and bench options with these dog-friendly establishments. And as a certified professional dog trainer, let me share a few quick tips on bringing your dog out: Make sure they’ve relieved themselves before settling into a patio and that you’ve got your pup on a leash, treats on hand, and perhaps a collapsible water bowl to keep them hydrated.

Ready? Here are a few suggestions:

Tin Shed Garden Cafe

1438 NE Alberta St., 503-288-6966, tinshedgardencafe.com. 8 am–2 pm Monday–Friday, 7 am–3 pm Saturday– Sunday.

A top pick for dining out with your dog has to be this classic Northeast Alberta brunch spot. Featuring responsibly sourced food and drinks, Tin Shed has a brunch menu with everything from bloody marys to biscuits (and don’t skip the house jam), and it’s known for being “dog-gone friendly” with its canine menu. The “Fido Food” ($9.25) meal is free-range chicken thighs and sweet potatoes, or get your canine a “Doggie Dessert” ($8.25)—blended banana, peanut butter and yogurt chilled and served with a crunchy treat. And if you pick up a Tin Shed doggie bandanna ($8), all proceeds go to Family Dogs New Life Shelter’s collaboration with New Life Asher House.

Midtown Beer Garden

431 SW Harvey Milk St. 9 am–9 pm Monday–Sunday.

Located in the center of downtown, Midtown Beer Garden is a food cart pod featuring 27 different carts, along with a full-service bar, covered seating, and a stage area for live musical performances. This is the perfect place to snack and linger with your dog, and, best of all, among the food carts is one for your pup. Bring! Treats for Dogs offers homemade dog treats made with human-grade ingredients, like the emPAWnadas ($5) or daily rotations ($3). Consider bringing home a doggie bag with extra treats for your dog to enjoy later.

Lucky Labrador Brew Pub

Multiple locations, luckylab.com. Hours vary by location.

You can’t make a list of Portland dog-friendly cafes and establishments without including the classic Lucky Lab. There are multiple locations, but the Southeast Portland spot has a dog-friendly covered back patio that’s a favorite for enjoying a slow meal or lazily sipping a Blue Dog Pale Ale with your own dog by your side (or shins). Featuring house pizzas and salads (and, of course, beer), this is an ideal spot to meet up with human and canine friends.

Salt & Straw

Multiple locations, saltandstraw.com. 11 am–11 pm daily.

Ice cream is a meal, right? When you want a sweet treat, there’s no beating Salt & Straw. Known for its unique, seasonal flavors (turkey stuffing and cranberry sauce) and tried-and-true menu staples (honey lavender), Salt & Straw also has custom flavors for dogs. Its pre-prepared Pup Cups ($3.75) are made with human-grade ingredients, blending coconut ice cream with apple, carrot and sweet potato ribbon swirl, making it the perfect cool treat for the dog days of summer.

The Bye and Bye

1011 NE Alberta St., thebyeandbye.com. Noon to midnight Monday–Thursday, 10 am–1 am Saturday, 10 am–midnight Sunday.

If you’re in the mood for vegan comfort food, look no further than Northeast Portland’s The Bye and Bye. This Southern-inspired vegan restaurant and bar has a spacious dog-friendly patio area to enjoy with your pup. Ideal for brunch, or late-night hangouts, this dog-friendly patio is covered and heated to keep you and your dog comfortable even if there’s a spring drizzle or downpour.

Queer Plants Cafe

5027 NE 42nd Ave., queerplantscafe.com. 8 am–4 pm Monday, 8 am–1 pm, Wednesday–Thursday, 8 am–4 pm Friday–Sunday.

What could be better than dogs, plants and snacks in one stop? The Queer Plants Cafe was co-founded by partners Ernest and Ross Koh, an avid gardener and a classically trained chef. Together, they have created a cozy breakfast and lunch cafe. Relax amid the plants, while you enjoy a gluten-free gaia bowl ($9) with hearty quinoa and arugula, or an Orchards O’Plenty ($6.50 half, $10 whole), a bagel topped with matcha cream cheese. Dine outside in their cozy patio area with your dog, and consider bringing home a new plant friend.

White Owl Social Club

1305 SE 8th Ave., 503-236-9672, whiteowlsocialclub.com. 4 pm–midnight Tuesday–Sunday.

With an impressive array of strong drinks and a menu of smash burgers, chicken tenders and hot dogs, the White Owl Social Club is a place to linger. Extended happy hours make for a relaxing place to enjoy an evening out with just your dog or invite friends to join you near the fire pit. When you arrive with your dog, be sure to use the special “canine entrance,” and your server will take your order.