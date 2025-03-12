Meet This Year’s Pet Pageant Finalists

This year’s lineup features: a teacup Yorkshire terrier, an Amazon parrot, a Scottish fold feline, a mini hedgehog and a chinchilla.
ByPromotions
Sir Tater of Tots graced our cover this week - the winner of our reader-driven Pet Pageant in the Best in Show category. See all the winners here! We also photographed some of our other favorite pets submitted into our pageant: Olli, Tsuki, Hooker and Chib—see below.
0 of 10
Willamette Week’s reporting has concrete impacts that change laws, force action from civic leaders, and drive compromised politicians from public office. Support WW's journalism today.