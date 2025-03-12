Meet This Year’s Pet Pageant Finalists

Sir Tater of Tots graced our cover this week - the winner of our reader-driven Pet Pageant in the Best in Show category. See all the winners here! We also photographed some of our other favorite pets submitted into our pageant: Olli, Tsuki, Hooker and Chib—see below.

0 of 10 Meet Sir Tater of Tots, the winner of our reader-driven Pet Pageant in the Best in Show category. (Cameron Munn) Sir Tater of Tots loves snuggles, lounging on his bean bag chair, and playing with toilet paper rolls! (Cameron Munn) Hooker is a 40-year-old Amazon parrot and is known to yell "what the fuck!" on occasion. (Cameron Munn) Hooker's best friend is a cat named Ziggy. What's not to love? (Cameron Munn) Nominated in the Tiniest Treasure category, don't underestimate Olli on his stature. (Cameron Munn) Olli is known to scale Mount Hood with ease and regularly steals socks. (Cameron Munn) Tsuki is a Scottish fold cat that loves her tunnel and her cat tree. (Cameron Munn) Tsuki got us with her stunning eyes. (Cameron Munn) Chib the chinchilla is a 3-year-old furry little dude. (Cameron Munn) Chib loves chewing things he's not supposed to chew. We love a rebel. (Cameron Munn)