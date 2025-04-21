Fan Fairness & Transparency Act Clears Oregon House of Representatives

Charli XCX announced at Coachella that this is anyone’s summer. No matter who rules your sunny season, Oregon eventgoers are one step closer to breathing easier while buying their tickets.

House Bill 3167, also known as the Fan Fairness & Transparency Act, passed the Oregon House of Representatives in a 40–16 vote on Monday, April 21. If signed into law, HB 3167 would make it more difficult for counterfeiters to pass off fake digital tickets for concerts, theatrical productions, and other kinds of live entertainment.

“This bill is about restoring transparency in the entertainment industry,” Rep. Pam Marsh (D–Ashland) said in a statement. “It’s about standing up for Oregonians who are tired of being deceived when they try to buy a ticket to see a favorite artist, support a local venue, or attend an event with their families.”

Following Monday’s vote in the House, HB 3167 goes to the Senate for a first reading on Tuesday, April 22.

Ticket sellers would be required under HB 3167 to disclose up front all fees associated with a ticket’s purchase—some organizations like McMenamins have already begun to list up-front fees in a bid for transparency, but will still tack on additional charges like credit card processing fees even after this disclosure. HB 3167 would also prevent ticket resellers from preemptively reselling tickets they don’t own, a practice that has plagued websites, including StubHub.

Marsh, whose district includes Ashland’s theatrical stronghold, previously told WW that her office introduced HB 3167 after reading coverage of one Portland family’s experiences trying to get refunded for bogus Wicked tickets sold on StubHub.

“Oregonians across the state have been scammed by the deceptive practices and hidden fees that have disrupted the arts industry—especially music and the performing arts—for far too long,” said Rep. Rob Nosse (D–Portland), a co-sponsor of the bill and member of the Oregon Arts & Culture Caucus. “This bill benefits everyone who buys tickets, along with the small, independent venues who legitimately sell them.”