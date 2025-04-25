Our Top Green-Living Picks for Where to Shop

Ditch the fast-fashion jeans that turn threadbare after five wears and the single-use plastic detergent bottles that become sticky trash—there’s a better way to consume. Portland’s got a healthy bounty of zero-waste shops, offering everything from cleaning solution to produce, sans wasteful single-use packaging. You can go over to one of Mama and Hapa’s locations and pick up some bulk argan oil or floor cleaner, or head over to The Realm Refillery for home goods or food items, and thank the owners for spearheading Senate Bill 545, which allows Oregonians to use home containers for restaurant leftovers and bulk bins. On the clothing side, designer Laurs Kemp makes upcycled, high-end fashionable wear, while Revive Athletics has secondhand athletic and athleisure attire at the ready—don’t worry, it’s clean. Your goods are waiting. ROBIN BACIOR.

The Realm Refillery

2310 NE Broadway, 503-954-1407, therealmrefillery.com. 8 am–7 pm daily.

A grocery store without plastic: Yes, it’s possible, as you’ll discover when you step inside The Realm Refillery. Along with classics—a rainbow of bulk-bin grains and lentils and everything from apple cider vinegar to blackstrap molasses on tap—you’ll also find DIY almond milk base (just blend with water!), premade smoothie kits and build-your-own sustainable makeup palettes, not to mention affordable high-quality skin care products.

The Realm also offers fresh produce, and its selection of wares is sourced in part from local BIPOC farmers. It accepts EBT and offers a free loyalty program (a point system that basically means you’ll get $5 off for every $100 you spend in the store), making manifest its mission to keep waste-free grocery shopping accessible to all.

And, yes, you can bring your own containers to refill, so long as they’re clean and dry. (In fact, the company was at the forefront of fighting for 2023’s Senate Bill 545, which made the practice legal.) You can also donate containers to the store for free community use. JAMIE CATTANACH.

Way of Being

3418 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 626-523-4002, wayofbeing.co. Noon–6 pm Wednesday–Friday and Monday, 11 am–5 pm Saturday–Sunday.

Way of Being is a low-plastic, low-waste, eco-friendly wellness boutique that maintains a particular focus on health, beauty and domestic care. Taken at face value, this colorful storefront is a paean to domesticity, featuring an inventory focused on a groomed home and body, with products made in sustainable ways by local artisans. But to the informed consumer, Way of Being is a blueprint for considerate capitalism and meeting our needs without the requisite trail of destruction so often wrought by our convenience-first economy.

This is because, at its core, Way of Being encourages more than well-being, it encourages its shoppers to be highly intentional with their purchases, considering the impact these products have not just on our bodies and living spaces, but on the world as a whole. To that end, Way of Being takes into account all of the sources—the manufacturing and the after-life of each product it displays, going the distance so that shoppers can rest assured they are spending with accountability and integrity. BRIANNA WHEELER.

Simpson’s Refill Co.

9041 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-477-8943, simpsonsrefillco.com. 11 am–4 pm Friday, 10 am–6 pm Saturday, noon–5 pm Sunday, by appointment Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

How much single-use plastic piles up in our landfills in our daily quest to keep ourselves clean? A lot—which is why Simpson’s Refill Co. focuses on soaps and suds. You can find just about anything you might need in your cleaning kit here, from bulk-refill dishwasher powder to recycled toilet paper. Shop in-store or have items delivered; the fee is just $6 for eastsiders (or free on orders over $60).

You might recognize the storefront, which was recently Simple Sundries; Travis and Erica Martin (née Simspon) purchased the company from their friend Mandy Hurley in November 2024. Erica, an ecologist, says an eye toward sustainability is woven into “the fabric of our family”; the couple spent many summers enjoying outdoor adventures with their two sons, getting to know the planet that’s so worth protecting.

“My only job is to be a good ancestor,” Erica says, quoting her favorite sweatshirt. JAMIE CATTANACH.

Mama & Hapa’s Zero Waste Shop

Multiple locations, mamahapa.com. 10 am–7 pm daily.

With four locations (two on Portland’s eastside and one each in Beaverton and Milwaukie) and delivery available clear out to Corbett and North Plains (free on orders over $50), Mama & Hapa’s Zero Waste Shop truly spreads the love in bulk. If you shop in person, you’re in for a state-of-the-art experience: Instead of operating a clunky scale, you’ll just wave one of the shop’s fancy radio frequency identification tags (a card) in front of the products you want. It automatically records the volume so you’ll be charged for exactly what you’re purchasing—nothing more, nothing less.

Available products are both high quality and affordable. Body care choices range from argan oil to bug spray while the list of available cleaning supplies includes glass and floor cleaners as well as citric acid, baking soda and vinegar (if you’re a harder-core DIY type). You’ll also find reusable sandwich bags, refillable candles, and other giftable goodies. What’s not to love? JAMIE CATTANACH.

Null Refillery

503-901-3843, nullrefillery.com.

If you’re looking to shop ethically but skip the store entirely, Null Refillery can meet your needs. Simply place your order online to see the products you need appear at your doorstep in reclaimed jars, which you can then swap out on your next order. Orders must be in by 5 pm Tuesday for Thursday delivery, which extends south to West Linn, west to Hillsboro, and north into Southwest Washington. Delivery fees vary by distance.

The mind behind Null: Portland native and first-generation German American Antje Gillard, who was inspired by childhood trips to Leipzig, Germany, where bringing refillable grocery bags and glass bottles to market was de rigueur. “It’s just what you did,” Gillard writes on Null’s website. “I wanted to bring a little piece of that home to PDX.” JAMIE CATTANACH.

Bubba Bubble

bubbabubble.co

Brady Walker’s two kids wanted “spicy water” (seltzer), and they wanted it now. But during the pandemic, Walker and his wife, Julie Fishkin, struggled to refill their SodaStream carbon-dioxide canisters due to supply-chain issues. To solve the problem, they learned to refill their tanks at home, and soon they were helping out their Overlook neighbors too. That is the humble origin story of Bubba Bubble, Portland’s new CO2 tank refill and delivery service. Bubba Bubble has partnered with local businesses, such as The Realm Refillery (2310 NE Broadway) and Cherry Sprout (722 N Sumner St.) to give customers options beyond swapping canisters at Fred Meyer or resorting to expensive and wasteful bottles and cans. “Filling them locally is not only faster and more convenient for the customer, but the tank is not being shipped across the country—or, in some cases, the world—to be sanitized, repackaged, refilled and sent out again,” Walker says. Bubba Bubble delivers all over the metro area—$18 for a single canister fill, $16 to fill multiple ones (there’s an upcharge for specialty systems or extra large liter tanks). Prices are lower in-store, around $14 a canister. RACHEL SASLOW.

Green Dog Pet Supply

4327 NE Fremont St., 503-528-1800, greendogpetsupply.com. 10 am–6 pm Tuesday–Sunday.

Green Dog Pet Supply, located in Northeast, is Portland’s go-to for environmentally friendly supplies and gifts for dogs and cats. Green Dog opened in 2004 with a focus on holistic support, positive reinforcement training, and sustainable products. Staffed by experienced pet professionals, here you’ll find locally made collars and leashes, dog and cat toys made from recycled materials, and environmentally friendly pet treats. If you have a training question, the Green Dog team can point you in the right direction to understand your pet better. For a true Portland feel, the dedicated staff even seems to remember the names of all returning canine visitors. SASSAFRAS PATTERDALE.

Clary Sage Herbarium

2901 NE Alberta St., 503-236-6737, clarysageherbarium.com. 10 am–6 pm daily.

Nettle leaf, chamomile flower, tulsi holy basil; salts from several different seas—whether it’s a recipe with high-key specificity in the ingredients list or a real-ass spell, Clary Sage Herbarium has your back. The bulk herbs, teas and other goods (think powdered lion’s mane and dried hibiscus flowers) are organically grown with nonsynthetic ingredients, sold in biodegradable, cellophane packaging. The shop also carries candles of every color, divination pendulums, herb bundles and crystals. It also makes divine flower essences in house, and is happy to fulfill custom orders.

Owned by Karma Maymi, a Portland-raised Boricua woman, the store goes out of its way to support BIPOC makers, and if you shop online, there’s a separate section calling those products out. The real experience, though, lies in walking into the shop, which engages all of the senses—especially if you give the massive white singing bowl a gentle gong. JAMIE CATTANACH.

Ecovibe

Multiple locations, ecovibestyle.com. 10 am–6 pm daily.

This phyto-focused lifestyle boutique features a variety of indoor plants and locally made homewares for both enthusiastic plant parents and aspiring floraphiles alike. In addition to a considerable selection of easy-care indoor greenery and esoteric gifts, the shop features a kiosk where you can construct custom planters with decorative stones, moss, filler and more. And conscious consumers can appreciate Ecovibe’s membership in 1% for the Planet, a global organization committed to giving 1% of annual sales to environmental nonprofits. Ecovibe’s nonprofit partners include Friends of the Columbia Gorge, The Freshwater Trust, Friends of Family Farmers, and the Center for Diversity & the Environment.

The footprint of Ecovibe feels mostly inclusive—there is a distinctly feminine vibe to a number of displays (greenery-themed jewelry, for example), but the selection of scented candles holds appeal for anyone who appreciates the complex perfume interpretations of Mount Hood or Multnomah Falls, and the lush selection of small and medium-sized plants features specimens for both beginners and varsity plant aficionados.

The additional selection of artsy gift, tarot and oracle cards, as well as incense holders, coffee table books and flower vases supports this boutique’s identity as the ideal gift shop for those who eagerly and enthusiastically embrace a leafy green, esoteric lifestyle. BRIANNA WHEELER.

Laurs Kemp

laurskemp.com

There are enough garments on earth right now to clothe the next six generations—do you really need to buy that new top? Americans wear an article of clothing only seven times on average before discarding it. For all you know, your next favorite garment is already in your closet. Portland fashion designer Laurs Kemp transforms existing garments with flirty cuts, appliqués, and latticework detailing. Her own high-fashion designs, all made from secondhand textiles, have a similar graphic appeal from black-and-white checkerboard trousers and arched button-down shirts to smocked socks and black leather gloves sewn into bras. When she’s not sewing, you can catch her doing pop-ups and sewing workshops at local slow-fashion favorites like Frances May and Madre Linen. Learn practical solutions like upsizing and hemming or how to embellish your wardrobe with new detailing like pockets and hardware. Reworking services available for drop-off and pickup in Portland only. KARLY QUADROS.

Monochromatic

4026 N Williams Ave., 503-288-4915, wearemonochromatic.com. Noon–6 pm Tuesday–Sunday.

Contemporary fashion is a huge contributor to waste, but Monochromatic is the antithesis—a clothing boutique that has modeled itself as the alternative to hyper-trendy, disposable fashion, instead focusing on brands that manufacture in small, limited runs. The concept behind Monochromatic is that a few well-made garments are worth far more than an endlessly disposable wardrobe, and to support this thesis, it also maintains a size- and gender-inclusive collection created primarily by independent designers, many of whom are women.

The collection is curated for inclusivity as well as longevity, with a monochromatic theme permeating each rack, and every hue is represented throughout the sales floor. Styles vary, from classic dress shirt silhouette dresses, simple handbags, and floral bucket hats to straight-up workwear like beige canvas overalls. Overall, every piece has a proletarian-but-make-it-fashion energy that just feels really appropriate for the times, as if both the fashion-forward horse veterinarian and their heritage grain-baking partner could shop here comfortably for work clothes or a night on the town. BRIANNA WHEELER.

Something Borrowed

somethingborrowedexchange.com

For brides and grooms who don’t want the happiest day of their lives to destroy Mother Earth or their finances, there’s a new free, community-based wedding item exchange group called—charmingly—Something Borrowed. Perhaps counterintuitively, “it requires a lot of effort, time and money to have a low-waste wedding,” says Emily Katzton, who co-founded the group in October. “It’s a lot cheaper and easier to buy 50 vases on Amazon than to source them individually at consignment stores.” Betrothed couples in Portland and Seattle can sign up for a Slack group to help source whatever they may need for their ceremony or reception, and newlyweds can offload gear they’ll never need again. Like a Buy Nothing group on Facebook, it operates under the “gift, ask, borrow” model. Recent swaps have included décor, centerpieces, candles and party tents. RACHEL SASLOW.

Revive Athletics

3430 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 971-804-5664, reviveathletics.com. 11 am–6 pm Monday–Saturday, 11 am–5 pm Sunday.

Revive Athletics is an athletic wear resale shop that specializes in high-quality fitness wear in all adult sizes, as well as minimally scuffed sneaks and bags. Its ethos is rooted in rejecting fast fashion and replacing it with unpretentious secondhand store price tags. Marathoners, pickleballers and couch-bound athleisure proponents alike in the market to pick up or drop off some sweet Athleta compression leggings, gently worn Air Force 1 shoes, or perhaps a barely enjoyed Vans checkerboard sling pack will likely find gold among these racks.

Masc and femme styles are equally represented on the sales floor, with an inclusive size selection that stocks multiple XL sizes. For those who struggle with the sizing and pricing of sports bras, Revive features a wide variety with sizing up to 3x to 5x alongside all manner of jogger requisite in an athletic wear boutique. There’s even a small section for twin sets, tennis fits, and bodysuits. And for those with cold feet about athletic resale, Revive maintains relatively strict guidelines around its buy/trade-ins to keep the inventory feeling fresh and new and, most importantly, clean. BRIANNA WHEELER.

This story is part of Green Living Companion, Willamette Week’s environmentally conscientious magazine. It is free and can be found all over Portland beginning Monday, April 21, 2025. Find your free copy at one of the locations noted here . If you’re usual pick-up spot is out of magazines, head to one of the solid green spots on the map, which will have 200 magazines. You can also grab a copy at our online store!