Willamette Week and Forest Fare Present: Seasons Eatings

Our new monthly “recipe” video series featuring seasonal produce from local farmers, chefs and purveyors.

Strawberry Rhubarb Galette from Seasons Eatings.
By WW Staff

We’ve teamed up with Forest Fare to share our new series Seasons Eatings, a monthly “recipe” (think ballpark rules, not exact guidelines) featuring seasonal produce and ingredients from local farmers, chefs and purveyors.

First up—strawberry rhubarb galette. The portions are loose, but the taste won’t disappoint [chef’s kiss].

See the recipe and video below:

Strawberry Rhubarb Galette

Pie crust from Grand Central

Oats

Brown sugar

Lemon zest

Vanilla

Strawberries

Rhubarb

Optional - Ice cream from Kate’s Ice Cream

