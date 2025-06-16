JinJu Patisserie Wins James Beard Award for Outstanding Bakery

JinJu Patisserie earned a James Beard Award for Outstanding Bakery at a ceremony at the Lyric Opera in Chicago tonight, June 16. This was the second year in a row the North Williams Avenue patisserie was a nominee in this category, and its first win.

Owners Kyurim “Q” Lee and Jin Caldwell accepted the honor for their signature croissants, bonbons and more in front of a room of the best chefs and restaurateurs in the country. Lee gave heartfelt thanks to the James Beard Foundation, the JinJu team and to Caldwell.

“Thank you to my business partner, and lifetime partner-in-crime, Jin. We did it. We really did,” Lee said.

Caldwell then dedicated the award to the Portland community for “showing us amazing love, amazing support since day one of our opening of our little, tiny shop.”

Wine country chef Timothy Wastell of Antica Terra in Amity won Best Chef of the Northwest and Pacific region. Wastell beat out two other Oregon finalists, Ryan Roadhouse of Nodoguro and Joshua Dorcak of MÄS in Ashland.

Scotch Lodge, a whisky bar in Southeast Portland, was a nominee in the Outstanding Bar category but the award went to Chicago bar Kumiko. Coquine, chef Katy Millard’s Mt. Tabor French restaurant, lost Outstanding Restaurant to Boulder, Colo., Italian restaurant Frasca Food and Wine.

The full list of winners of the 2025 James Beard Awards is available here.