Did someone say...kabobs?

For the second episode of Seasons Eatings, we’ve got the perfect girl/guy/they summer dinner: Campfire kabobs, tzatziki sauce, and peach balsamic toast.

See the full video below.

Campfire Kabobs:

• zucchini

• yellow squash

• red pepper

• green pepper

• onion

• crimini mushrooms

Tzatziki Sauce

• cucumber

• garlic

• olive oil

• yogurt

• dill

• mint

Peach Balsamic Toast

• peaches

• basil

• Siltcoos cheese (similar to chèvre)

• French bread

• balsamic