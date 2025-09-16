What to Do in Portland (Sept. 17–23, 2025)

GO: Tiger Daughter

Award-winning musician-turned-comedian Charlene Kaye’s one-woman show, Tiger Daughter: Or, How I Brought My Immigrant Mother Ultimate Shame, arrives at Helium Comedy Club after selling out shows at Edinburgh Fringe, Melbourne Comedy Fest and the iconic Joe’s Pub in NYC. Come through to witness Kaye’s retelling of her Chinese American upbringing—complete with an immigrant “Tiger Mom,” a rebellious all-girl Guns N’ Roses cover band, and the great unifier: parental disappointment. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., 503-583-8464, portland.heliumcomedy.com. 10:15 pm Thursday, Sept. 18. $32.

DRINK: Downtown Portland Oktoberfest

For those whose association with fall is inseparable from their enthusiasm for bier and lederhosen, rejoice. The Hotel Zags and PLS on Sixth bring Oktoberfest to downtown Portland starting Sept. 19 and running through Oct. 10. The family-friendly festivities include Bavarian-inspired eats, live music, German games, a lederhosen and dirndl contest, and, for the 21-and-over beer garden crowd, Oktoberfest beers plus pitcher and boot specials sponsored by the world’s oldest brewery, Weihenstephaner. Guten tag indeed. PLS on 6th, 515 SW Clay St., 503-484-1084, plsonsixth.com. 5–9:30 pm Friday, Sept. 19–Oct. 10. Free.

CRAFT: Wildcraft Community Weaving with Eileen Fisher

Eileen Fisher aficionados (that’s a mouthful) who also dabble in fiber arts and crafts can join this free Wildcraft weaving workshop—using upcycled Eileen Fisher fibers—and enjoy an afternoon of recycling, retail and renewable recreation (woof, also a mouthful). The workshop covers the craft of weaving on a large tapestry loom while also contributing to a community weaving project. Guests will be entered to win either the finished weaving or a $200 Eileen Fisher gift card (but we all know the real prize will be the friends you made along the way). Eileen Fisher, 907 NW 23rd Ave., 503-610-0361, wildcraftstudioschool.com. Noon–3 pm Saturday, Sept. 20. Free with RSVP.

EAT: Chef in Your Garden

If you’ve been personally victimized by a less than droolworthy local food fest and county fair produce, allow Chef in Your Garden to be your farm-to-table panacea. Presented by Growing Gardens, a local nonprofit that supports growing food in schools, backyards and correctional facilities, this year’s farm-focused fundraising event will feature West African dishes by Akadi chef Fatou Ouattara, amuse-bouche by Chef Boss of Norah, bevvies by Libre’s Nan Chaison, and desserts by Delicious Donuts and Portland Coffee Roasters. Anticipate a night of culture and community, with storytelling and live music on the menu as well. The Redd on Salmon, 831 SE Salmon St., 503-227-6225, growing-gardens.org/Chef-In-Your-Garden-2025. 5–8 pm Sunday, Sept. 21. $75.

DRINK: Vanguard Brewing 10th Anniversary Party

Vanguard Brewing was founded in 2015 by Don and Lin Anderson, hobby brewers who leveled up in a big way. Sadly, Don died in 2023. “That’s what makes celebrating 10 years so meaningful,” his surviving partner, Lin, said in a statement. The anniversary party will certainly feature a few teary tributes but also extended hours, a special anniversary beer release, party swag, giveaways and food trucks. Small-town hobby brewers should swing by to revel in the possibilities a good home brew might afford. Vanguard Brewing, 27501 SW 95th Ave., #945, Wilsonville, 503-855-5924, vanguardbrewing.com. 1–11 pm Saturday, Sept. 20. Free. 21+.

GO: The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season 666 Tour

Hello, Uglies (complimentary!). Sister-brother wives and demonic enchantresses The Boulet Brothers bring their underground drag phenomenon Dragula back to Portland with another subversive, high-key freaky and unhinged variety show. This go-round features a rotating cast of queens from Season 666, including tour fixtures Auntie Heroine, Grey Matter and our own hometown hero, reigning champion Asia Consent. Pro tip: Dress to impress, shock or inspire nightmares. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., 971-230-0033, bouletbrothersdragula.com, 8 pm Monday, Sept. 22. $50.