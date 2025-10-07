What to Do in Portland (Oct. 8-14, 2025)

SEE: Paradise Blue

Step back in time to 1949, when gentrification threatens Detroit’s Black Bottom, a historically Black neighborhood. At the center of this conflict is Blue, a trumpeter and jazz club owner fighting to keep his beloved Paradise Club alive. Written by Dominique Morisseau and directed by Lou Bellamy, this noir-influenced musical stylishly explores themes of ambition, success, legacy and community. For anyone feeling trapped in today’s relentless news cycle, this production offers both an escape and a rallying cry set to music. Adjust your attitude accordingly. Portland Playhouse, 602 NE Prescott St., portlandplayhouse.org. See website for showtimes, through Nov. 2. $5–$60. 13+.

EAT: Portland Fermentation Festival

An acquired taste worth cultivating, fermented foods stretch far beyond kimchi and kombucha. Portland’s Fermentation Festival—better known as Stinkfest—celebrates all things fermented while highlighting their health benefits. Guests can sample a wide variety of foods and drinks, as well as pick up recipes and wisdom from professional and amateur makers. Categories include vegetables, krauts, meats, fish, dairy items, soy products, and even alcohol. Whether you’re already a fermentation fanatic or just curious about probiotic flavors, this is a pungent party worth attending. Ecotrust, 721 NW 9th Ave., portlandfermentationfestival.com. 6–9 pm Thursday, Oct. 9. $15–$20, free for kids 12 and under.

SEE: Frankenstein

Kick off spooky season with this immersive production of Mary Shelley’s gothic masterpiece. Instead of watching from rows of theater seats, the audience moves through the story within the halls and rooms of the Frankenstein residence, the Ingolstadt laboratory, and the landscapes of Scotland and Geneva. Why not spend October standing inches away as the Monster takes its first breath? Pro tip: Wear comfortable shoes—you’re part of the action. Experience Theater Project, 18850 SW Alexander St., Aloha, experiencetheatreproject.org. 7:30 pm Thursday, Oct. 9. $5–$50. 12+.

SEE: Exquisite Nonsense Presents: A David Lynch Variety Show

Exquisite Nonsense continues its eccentric residency this October with a one-of-a-kind David Lynch–inspired variety show. Guest hosts Naomi Dixon and Mack Lee (appearing as Diane and Dale Cooper) lead an evening of improv, burlesque and standup inspired by the surreal filmmaker and beloved Twin Peaks creator. Expect performances by Jamie Roy, Kelly Thomas, David Pinson and Vera Mysteria—who is rumored to perform a Log Lady–themed burlesque number. Funhouse Lounge, 2432 SE 11th Ave., funhouselounge.com. 10 pm Friday, Oct. 10. $10–$20. 21+.

GO: Sunday Scaries

Settle into spooky season with Sunday Scaries, a storytelling series hosted by Andie Main. Comedians, improvisers and local characters share their creepiest true stories—or perhaps the strangest tales from their digital feeds. Then a troupe of improvisers leaps in, transforming those eerie narratives into bizarre, hilarious and sometimes cathartic scenes. Though technically open to all ages, the content tends to skew dark, weird and decidedly adult. Consider yourself warned before grabbing tickets. McMenamins White Eagle Saloon, 836 N Russell St., mcmenamins.com. 5:30 pm Sunday, Oct. 12. $16.

DRINK: Drink and Draw

You don’t need to be an artist to enjoy a night of drinking and drawing. Hosted by Beth Myrick, this casual creative session provides all the supplies needed to spark your inner painter—or doodler. All skill levels are welcome, and all forms of inspiration are celebrated (including happy accidents like greasy fingerprints). For those who prefer to skip the alcohol, The Goodfoot also offers a full menu of nonalcoholic beverages alongside classic pub fare. Whether you leave with a masterpiece or a messy sketch, you’ll have had a good time. The Goodfoot, 2845 SE Stark St., thegoodfoot.com. 7 pm Sunday, Oct. 12. Free. 21+.

GO: My Favorite Murder Live

The smash-hit true crime podcast My Favorite Murder, hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, brings its live show to Portland. Expect a packed house of enthusiastic Murderinos—the affectionate name for the podcast’s devoted fans—at the Schnitz. For true crime lovers, comedy fans and readers of the duo’s bestselling book Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered: The Definitive How-To Guide, this is one of the season’s most anticipated events. Dressing as a mysterious rich widow is encouraged but not required. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, myfavoritemurder.com. 9:30 pm Sunday, Oct. 12. $56.