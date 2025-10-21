What to Do in Portland, (Oct. 22–28, 2025)

SEE: White Bird Dance Presents Limón Dance Company

For the uninitiated, Limón Dance Company is the prototype for contemporary dance theater. The company was founded in the mid-1940s by José Limón and Doris Humphrey and has since become synonymous with American modern dance. Largely considered one of the world’s greatest dance companies, Limón brings its iconic ensemble to the Schnitz with A Choreographic Offering—a daring new piece by Kayla Farrish featuring the music of Bach and Doris Humphrey. No toe-tapping required (because Portlanders are, as a crowd, historically enthusiastically offbeat). Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday, Oct. 22. $6–$117.

DRINK: Science on Tap Presents The Silken Thread: Five Insects & Their Impacts on Human History

For this edition of Science on Tap, the boozy event series in which experts discuss science in your neighborhood and around the world, Dr. Rob Wiedenmann will explore the human impact connecting silkworms, fleas, lice and mosquitoes. Based on his book co-authored with J. Ray Fisher, The Silken Thread: Five Insects and Their Impacts on Human History, this talk will investigate how events facilitated by these insects high-key shaped the way our world exists today. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., scienceontaporwa.org. 7 pm Wednesday, Oct. 22. $25. 21+.

GO: Guy Branum: Be Fruitful

Emmy and Golden Globe–winning writer-producer Guy Branum brings his solo show to Mississippi Studios for an intimate night of querying both God and science as to the purpose of his homosexual, middle-aged, and clinically obese existence. Multihyphenate, award-winning creative powerhouses—they’re just like us: grappling with the purpose of their complex, multidimensional lives while surviving through the arguably worst timeline, and also gay. Hometown hero Arlo Weierhauser will open the show. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., mississippistudios.com. 9 pm Thursday, Oct. 23. $20. 21+.

DRINK: Golden Hour at Lan Su: Shanghai Jazz Night

Indulge in the vintage theme of Old Shanghai with your favorite antique fashions during this peak-autumn, sunset cocktail party at Lan Su. The PDX Jazz acoustic trio will perform while guests indulge in specialty libations from Yun Shui Teahouse and an elegant and dreamy qipao performance featuring fans presented by the Chinese Friendship Association of Portland. Bonus: sunset photo ops at the bamboo archway at dusk and a raffle to win a year of Lan Su membership. Lan Su Chinese Garden, 239 NW Everett St., lansugarden.org. 6 pm Thursday, Oct. 23. $22. 21+.

SEE: Defy Wrestling Presents Wraith

OK, newsweekly-reading wrestling fans—time to get rowdy! Defy Wrestling returns to Wonder Ballroom with its hotly anticipated new show, Wraith! Jon Moxley, aka Death Rider, will fight Royce Isaacs in a top-billing bout, headlining fights between Marina Shafir and Yu Sung, Bryan Keith and Sotheara Cody Chhun, and The Bollywood Boys vs. The Infantry. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., defywrestling.com. 6 pm Friday, Oct. 24. $63. 21+.

DRINK: Portland Fruit Tree Project Free Cider Fest

Portland Fruit Tree Project is a nonprofit org that advocates for food equity by harvesting and caring for urban fruit trees. The Cider Fest is our chance to taste the collective fruits of its labor. This year, the project will press fresh cider from this season’s apples collected from the urban canopy as well as harvested apples that attendees bring to press. In addition, the fest features engagement booths for more than 30 local nonprofits, as well as a pumpkin-carving station, a bake sale, and music by HONK PDX! Leaven Community Center, 5431 NE 20th Ave., portlandfruit.org. Noon–3 pm Saturday, Oct. 25. Free.

GO: Cappella Romana Presents Mass Appeal w/ Portland Youth Philharmonic

Having your soul blissfully lifted out of your body by powerful sonic artistry—regardless of your opinions on ancient religious undertones—is a top-tier experience. Performed in collaboration with the Portland Youth Philharmonic, this production of Stravinsky’s Mass and Bruckner’s Mass is all grandeur: booming double choir, whistling reeds, and soaring brass. For the religion-averse, consider this a next-level secular sound bath that will give your soul a wash, rinse, and repeat—no conversion necessary. St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1716 NW Davis St., cappellaromana.org. 2 pm Sunday, Oct. 26. $5–$58.

EAT: Sukiyaki Bazaar

Spooky season and soup season are crossing over—are you ready? Oregon Buddhist Temple suggests kicking off the season with sukiyaki, a Japanese dish prepared and served in a Japanese hot pot (nabemono style). Oregon Buddhist Temple’s Sukiyaki Bazaar features beef and vegetarian sukiyaki, as well as tsukemono (pickled cabbages), available to order ahead of time or to purchase the day of—either to slurp in the temple or bring home for proper bundling and window-adjacent sipping. Oregon Buddhist Temple, 3720 SE 34th Ave., oregonbuddhisttemple.com. Noon–3 pm Sunday, Oct. 26. Free.

GO: Literary Arts Presents Timothy Snyder in Conversation

Literary Arts will host Timothy Snyder, bestselling author of On Tyranny and the new On Freedom, in conversation with Literary Arts executive director Andrew Proctor. Snyder is a historian and intellectual whose reinterpretations of political collapse have inspired millions working against authoritarianism here and abroad. His new book is an anti-fascist library must, and it comes free with the price of admission. (Is there a capitalist commentary in here somewhere?) Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, literary-arts.org. 7:30 pm Tuesday, Oct. 28. $30–$95. All ages.