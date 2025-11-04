What to Do in Portland (Nov. 5-11, 2025)

DRINKS: Books and Brews

Hosted by illustrator Amy Wike, this event is part of Portland Book Festival’s Cover to Cover series. It’s more than a swap—attendees are also invited to paint and craft their own personal bookmarks with an array of provided art supplies. Consider this an opportunity to preemptively put camaraderie, creativity, and a couple of new books between you and the big dark’s incoming doom scroll. Baerlic Brewing, 2223 NE Alberta St., amywikeillustration.com. 6–8 pm Wednesday, Nov. 5. $5. 21+.

DRINK: Crafts and Cocktails

More than 75 artisan crafters, makers and all-around creatives will be vending at Crystal Ballroom’s annual two-night shop-small extravaganza. For small-batch local shoppers looking to get their holiday gift purchases squared away before the crowds start to get especially thick and/or desperate, this culture-commerce crossover event is a perfectly boozy first stop (also, it’s an elite Portland experience to shop across that bouncy ballroom floor). Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., crystalballroompdx.com . 4 pm Thursday, Nov. 6. Free.

EAT: The Foraged Table: Erath Winemaker Dinner at Javelina

Erath’s head winemaker, Leah Adint, hosts this exclusive dinner celebrating the Indigenous culinary traditions of harvest season at Javelina, Portland’s haven for Indigenous fine dining. The four-course menu is seasonally inspired, and each dish is paired with hand-selected Erath wines chosen by Adint to spotlight the foraged and seasonal elements of each course. Bonus: Erath wines—including selections not typically available in retail—can be purchased during the event. Javelina, 4636 NE 42nd Ave., erath.com. 6–8 pm Friday, Nov. 7. $95. 21+.

GO: Portland Book Festival

It bears repeating: Literary Arts’ annual Portland Book Festival tops the to-do list not only for book swappers, literature lovers, and poetic souls, but for readers across the spectrum. This year, the fest wraps up a week of ecstatic literary splendor featuring more than 100 authors and interviewers, plus multiple drop-in writing workshops, pop-up readings, and exhibitors. (Pro tip: Catch WW’s own Rachel Saslow in conversation with Omar El Akkad and Karen Russell at First Congregational United Church of Christ at 1:30 pm.) Multiple venues, pdxbookfest.org. 10 am–6 pm Saturday, Nov. 8. $18, free for students 18 and under and veterans and active service members.

EAT: Frybread Fest

November is National Native American Heritage Month—celebrate with Frybread Fest. Created in partnership with the Portland Indigenous Marketplace, this day of cultural appreciation is about more than the crispy, fluffy, reclaimed-ration delicacy from which it takes its name. This celebration of Northwest Native culture includes all manner of family-friendly fun, including storytelling by Karen Kitchen, live drumming by Turquoise Pride, workshops, and handmade goods from a wide variety of local Native vendors—and, of course, complimentary frybread for the first 200 attendees. Director Park, 815 SW Park Ave., indigenousmarketplace.org. 11 am–5 pm Saturday, Nov. 8. Free.

EAT: Gobble Up

Urban Craft Uprising’s Gobble Up Northwest food show comes to The Redd on Salmon just in time for some drool-worthy holiday shopping and seasonal indulgence. This year’s fest features more than 100 vendors hawking a vast variety of foodie-centric gifts, including small-batch food and beverages, handmade kitchenware, and artisan décor. Additionally, attendees can expect food trucks, a full bar, and hourly foodie book signings with local authors. Bring your appetite and reusable shopping bag for optimal results. The Redd, 831 SE Salmon St., gobbleupnorthwest.com. 10 am–5 pm Saturday, Nov. 8. $2.

GO: PNW Music Awards

It’s possibly a bit inside baseball for the average live music aficionado, but for working musicians, music journalists, event producers and aspiring Grammy winners, this year’s second annual PNW Music Awards is the gala of the year. And with so many contemporary luminaries hailing from our evergreen pocket of North America, this could be your chance to shower local love over the next big thing before they go viral and move to L.A. The Old Church, 1422 SW 11th Ave., pnwmusicawards.com. 7:30 pm Sunday, Nov. 9. $25.

SEE: Jay Jurden

Jay Jurden is an Emmy-nominated writer, comedian, and actor whose domination of the gay comedy social media niche has made him a bit of a queer millennial household name—but his résumé has universal appeal (Jurden is a writer for Jon Stewart’s The Problem on Apple TV and has appeared on both The Tonight Show and The Late Late Show). See what all the fuss is about when he brings his uniquely hilarious act to Helium in support of his debut special, Yes Ma’am, which premieres on Hulu on Nov. 7. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., portland.heliumcomedy.com. 7 pm Sunday, Nov. 9. $33–$43. 21+.

SEE: Herb Alpert &The Tijuana Brass & Other Delights

This once-in-a-lifetime concert event celebrates not only Herb Alpert’s 90th birthday but also the 60th anniversary of Alpert’s genre-defining classic Whipped Cream & Other Delights. Audiences can expect a full night of seminal jazz-conductor hits (like “Taste of Honey,” “Spanish Flea,” and “Tijuana Taxi”) performed by Alpert’s newest incarnation of The Tijuana Brass, along with multimedia presentations, archival images and an informal audience Q&A with the legend himself. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, portland5.com/arlene-schnitzer-concert-hall. 7:30 pm Monday, Nov. 10. $55–$104.