What to Do in Portland (Nov. 19–25, 2025)

HEAR: Folk Bitch Trio

The Aussie Melbourne/Naarm Folk Bitch Trio—made up of Gracie Sinclair, Jeanie Pilkington and Heide Peverelle—will bring their twee harmonies and feminist POV songwriting sensibilities to Revolution Hall’s Show Bar in support of their critically lauded debut album, Now Would Be a Good Time. For the uninitiated, Folk Bitch Trio’s sound is a collage of Americana, classic rock, balladry, and a dash of dreamy indie folk. Expect siren-songbird vocal arrangements, heart-on-sleeve performances, and harmony-rich storytelling. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., revolutionhall.com. 8 pm Wednesday, Nov. 19. $22. 21+.

HEAR: Voices Rock

Voices Rock is Portland’s new adult rock choir, founded with the caveat that, instead of a rigorously auditioned enclave of lifelong vocal virtuosos, this chorus is composed entirely of enthusiastic singers from a wide spectrum of skill levels, backgrounds, and shower-singing pedigrees. The shared denominator? A collective love of belting their hearts out in a supportive, high-energy environment. The result is a life-affirming extravaganza of pop and rock classics reimagined as choral arrangements and accompanied by a full live band. Think: a wall of sound made of joy, nostalgia, and the audible shimmer of communal catharsis. Singing along isn’t mandatory, but good luck resisting the urge to join in when the hooks hit and the room starts vibrating. The Den, 116 SE Yamhill St., voicesrock.com. 7:30 pm Thursday, Nov. 20. $10–$20.

GO: Rebound Kiki Ball Third Anniversary

Rebound celebrates three fabulous years of its kiki ball by honoring the icons, stars and legends of the historically marginalized art form known as Ballroom, while uplifting the next generation of greats to “remember, reimagine, and rebirth history.” Categories for the evening include New Vogue, Performance, and Best Dressed, with awards and cash prizes for winners. But let’s be real: The victors of any kiki ball are the audience that gets to witness the ingenuity, drama, athleticism and breathtaking self-expression on display. Expect all manner of serve, layers of grandiosity, and kikis you will remember for the rest of your life. Stage 722, 722 SE 10th Ave., reboundpdx.com. 9 pm Thursday, Nov. 20. $23. 21+.

EAT: Cheese and Meat Festival

The Cheese and Meat Festival is, first and foremost, a pre-holiday bacchanal for true foodies, but the event isn’t exclusive to the indulgent gastronomes among us. Instead this inclusive, sensory-sweeping festival features more than 150 curated tasting pairings of artisan food and beverages for attendees to explore over the two-hour session. Beyond the butcher-counter and dairy-case staples, expect baked goods, condiments, preserves, and small-batch chocolates—all thoughtfully paired with wine, beer, cider, spirits and nonalcoholic selections. It’s a rare opportunity to sample, learn and connect directly with the artisans behind each product. Pro tip: Bring some floss picks for when you inevitably get smoked meat stuck in your teeth. Leftbank Annex, 101 N Weidler St., cheeseandmeatfestival.com. Noon–8 pm Saturday, Nov. 22. $74.60.

SEE: Trans Spites

For its third annual Trans Spites showcase, producer Telltale brings together a lineup of the best and brightest trans and nonbinary storytellers, artists who will wax poetic (and comedic) about how, despite [gestures vaguely at everything], they’re living—or at the very least trying to live—their best, funniest, most fully realized lives. Expect heartfelt narratives, sharp humor and the kind of communal resonance that only comes from shared experience. Featuring a blend of varsity and freshman storytellers, this show radiates earnest connection and community love. And, in case you missed it, November is Trans Awareness Month, making this a prime chance to support, listen, and immerse yourself in the lore, laughter, and lived brilliance of Portland’s trans community. Curious Comedy, 5225 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., curiouscomedy.org. 9:30 pm Saturday, Nov. 22. $15–$50. 21+.

SEE: The Color of Pomegranates (1969) in Smell-O-Vision

This special one-night-only immersive screening of The Color of Pomegranates, Soviet filmmaker Sergei Parajanov’s 1969 masterwork, pairs the film with a bespoke scent designed by Fumerie Parfumerie, created to accompany select scenes for a multisensory filmgoing experience. The event is part of PAM CUT’s Plus Plus Festival, which explores experimental film, media, and, with this production, sensory engagement. Note that attendees with scent sensitivities may prefer one of the unscented festival screenings. For everyone else, this is an extraordinary opportunity to smell a cinematic classic—a singular experience indeed. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 Division St., tomorrowtheater.org. 4 pm Sunday, Nov. 23. $15.

SEE: The Big Trans Comedy Show

For its annual Big Trans Comedy Show, Hear You Loud and Queer Productions has curated a lineup showcasing not only the best queer and trans comedians, but some of Portland’s finest comics overall. With more than a dozen performers—including Andy Iwancio, Ren Q. Dawe, and WW Funniest Five alum Mx. Dahlia Belle—this event promises a night of big laughs, sharp insights, and comedic brilliance. Pro tip: You don’t need to be LGBTQ+ to enjoy revelatory queer comedy, but if you were a real ally, you’d transition. Just saying. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., revolutionhall.com. 7 pm Tuesday, Nov. 25. $13.47. 21+.