What to Do in Portland (Jan. 21–27, 2026)

GO: Shinnenkai

Expand your cultural horizons and welcome the new year at the Japan-America Society of Oregon’s annual shinnenkai celebration. Featuring ozoni and mini osechi by Ikoi no Kai, sushi by Yoshi PDX, sake tasting by SakéOne, ice cream tasting by Chanomi, and family-friendly entertainment and activities, including performances by Takohachi, fukubukuro (lucky bags) for purchase, and New Year postcard making by Stonelake School. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 SW Crescent St., Beaverton, jaso.org. 6 pm Wednesday, Jan. 21. Sold out. All ages.

GO: ReRun Presents 1990

In 1990, MTV was the arbiter of popular culture, and music video preeminence was locked in a three-way standoff among the emerging alternative rock scene, a new generation of hip-hop, and high-energy, big-budget ’80s arena pop. And the music videos were elite. If you’re feeling some nostalgia reading this, revisit the fever dream of ’90s music television as it was meant to be experienced—complete with year-specific ads and trailers, and the music videos that shaped a generation of slackers, suburbanites, and hip-hop heads—onscreen with a bunch of other Swatch dogs and Diet Coke heads. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., tomorrowtheater.org. 6:30 pm Thursday, Jan. 22. $15. All ages.

DRINK: Winter Beer Fest

Hop aficionados thirsty for an intimate cold-weather beer fest, rejoice. St. Johns Winter Beer Fest is officially back. Throw on a scarf and fight the winter chills and deep January doldrums at this brewer celebration at StormBreaker in St. Johns. Responsibly and in moderation, warm your heart and liver with all manner of winter offerings from your favorite local brewers, cideries and distilleries. StormBreaker Brewing, 8409 N Lombard St., stormbreakerbrewing.com. 5 pm Friday and Saturday, Jan. 23–24. $25. 21+.

GO: Portland Fine Print Fair

Now in its 13th year, the Portland Fine Print Fair is the largest and most comprehensive print fair on the West Coast. Attendees can shop prints from 16 of the top dealers from across North America and peruse a vast selection of works, featuring everything from familiar masterpieces to works by contemporary emerging artists. Artworks can be found in all price ranges, making this event perfect for first-time collectors and seasoned connoisseurs alike. Portland Art Museum, 1119 SW Park Ave., portlandartmuseum.org. 10 am Saturday and 11 am Sunday, Jan. 24–25. Free. All ages.

GO: The Harlem Globetrotters 100 Year Tour

For the uninitiated (how?), the Harlem Globetrotters are an exposition team of world-class ballers, performers, comedians and trick-shot maestros now celebrating their 100th year of basketball barnstorming. In the fashion of familiar stars Curly, Meadowlark, Wilt, and Geese, new stars of the franchise—Hammer, Torch, Bulldog, Cheese, Jet, Wham, Thunder, and TNT—will dazzle, dunk, and hype the stands as they take on the Washington Generals with the trademark intergenerational Globetrotter basketball magic from which memories are made. Moda Center, 1 N Center Court St., rosequarter.com. 3 pm Saturday, Jan. 24. $39–$173. All ages.

EAT: Tacos, Tequila, and Tamales Festival

Winter got you in your feelings? Fight those seasonal doldrums with tacos y tamales y tequila — which is to suggest you join a sea of fellow masa enthusiasts at the 2nd Annual Portland Tacos, Tequila, and Tamales Festival. This celebration of Latin American cuisine and culture brings together the best of Portland’s food scene and Latin American vendors to present a very appropriate midwinter celebration. Portland Expo Center, 2060 N Marine Drive, expocenter.org. Noon Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 24–25. $18–$22. Kids under 12 free.

SEE: Amy Miller

Hometown-ish hero Amy Miller returns to her old stomping grounds for a two-show run at The Siren Theater. In case you need a lore refresher: Miller won Portland’s Funniest at Helium’s 2015 contest, was voted Portland’s Funniest Person in 2013 and 2015 in Willamette Week, and was not only the first woman to win each position, but the only one to win all three. She’s also been one of Comedy Central’s Up Next comics, was a breakout favorite in the final season of Last Comic Standing, and had specials on Comedy Central’s YouTube and Epix. The Siren Theater, 3913 N Mississippi Ave., amymillercomedy.com. 7:30 and 11:30 pm Sunday, Jan. 25. $25. All ages.

DRINK: Sake Festival

Looking past The Ritz-Carlton’s optics and drama, its ground-floor Flock Food Hall has brought sake vendors directly from Japan to celebrate the new year with an authentic Japanese Sake Festival featuring tastings and omakaase-quality sushi from Hamono Sushi. Admission includes sushi tasting as well as 20 drink tickets with access to over 60 varieties of sake, and of course additional tasting tickets and bottles of heavily discounted sake will be available. Flock Food Hall, 917 SW Alder St., flockpdx.com. 1 pm Sunday, Jan. 25. $55. All ages.

GO: TrauMaMatized

This fundraising comedy showcase supporting the Abu Shanab family is an exploration into the full breadth of comedy surrounding mamas and trauma — because, damn, y’all, that well runs deep. Come laugh, groan, and relate to either mother or child trauma because that shit is universal. Featuring Tess Middlebrook, Jocelyn Boyer, Naomi Davis, WW Funniest Five alumna Julia Corral, Jenna Brittan, Imani and host Umi Om. Covert Café, 803 SE 82nd Ave., thecovertcafe.com. 7:30 pm Tuesday, Jan. 27. $10. All ages.