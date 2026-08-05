Scene Queens: Portland’s Finest Drag Artists of 2026

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Drag is an art form that spins a web around everything it touches, from music, fashion and film to comedy, theater and video games. It is unapologetically queer in a way that inspires audiences no matter who or what they love. It pulls a little of everything and makes something new, something that celebrates the world around it while holding up a fun house mirror to society. Don’t be the fool who thinks all that serving is just for laughs, babe.

In 2025, Willamette Week’s inaugural Portland’s Finest Drag Artists Issue recognized the city’s premier drag practitioners in the same insiders’ poll style of our annual Funniest Five comedy and Best New Bands music issues. (Department of Shameless Self-Promotion: The issue won second prize in the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s LGBTQ+ Coverage category.) And we have once again asked Portland’s drag performers, promoters, bookers, venue owners and members of the press—nearly 100 people, all told—to educate our readers on the city’s top five drag artists of the moment.

Surveying the city’s pageants, revues, brunches and more, we’ve learned that Portland’s drag artists are not only influenced by the city; the city, in fact, is influenced by them. The late great Darcelle XV is now namesake to two landmarks: the Old Town nightclub and a goddamn public plaza downtown. Her protegée, Poison Waters, rules Darcelle XV Showplace in her stead as part of Portland’s unofficial welcome committee and stars regularly in Oregon Ballet Theatre’s annual Nutcracker production.

Our finest drag artists balance irreverence onstage with thoughtfulness offstage—though some never really leave the stage, and opted to conduct their interviews under their nom de drag. They’re often activists on top of performers, using lipsyncs to speak up for some of society’s most vulnerable. Are they this way because of their time in Portland’s scene, or is Portland’s broader culture this way because of people like them?

Only one of this year’s winners performed in drag before the pandemic, but they’ve all quickly impressed their peers. Jay Colby is a member of the storied House of Colby, and is making a name for herself as this year’s Portland’s Finest Drag Artist. Quesa D’Mondays won Miss Gay Portland this Pride season, and is winning fans on Instagram with her drag comedy videos. Seven is a punk rock villainess practically ripped from a video game. Harlow Quinzel started off as a burlesque personality and now advances the cause of “female female impersonators” everywhere. Last but certainly not least, Khadijah Diamond blends classic Southern grace with trademark Portland weirdness.

Portland loves drag, but even after almost 20 years of drag on TV, newbies might not know where to start with the local scene. This year’s crew offers an excellent introduction to Portland’s drag world. Our finest drag artists came here for different reasons, but well exemplify Portland’s welcoming spirit and DIY ethos. Long may they reign. —Andrew Jankowski, guest editor