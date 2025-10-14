Oregon’s Online Intuitive Healers Reconnect to Their Ancestral Roots

When it feels like nobody really knows what the fuck is going on, why not turn to seers who seem tapped into the unknown? Traditional systems are failing, but Portlanders can seek spiritual insight through tarot cards, spells and star readings. Witchcraft and astrology are increasingly common diagnostics for life’s problems in Portland and beyond.

Shops like Psychic Sister, Seagrape Apothecary and La Sirena Botanica sell everything you need to get your mind and body right for spiritual healing, and while they have experienced guides handy in their stores, you might want to set up a card or chart reading from the comfort of your own home. Maybe it’s the weather, or the questions you want answered, but either option is there.

The following practitioners and querents are all experienced in their fields, traditionally categorized as offering healing and wellness services. They work from a radical lens—they reclaim traditions largely stripped of their origins through whitewashing for commercial use. As the veil thins headed toward Samhain season, here’s who we’d trust to deal our cards, read our vibes, and guide our thoughts and intentions:

Tieara Myers, who has been practicing psychic arts for over 20 years, blends movement and literature and intuitive psychic readings. Her talents include using divination tools like tarot and writing for meditation. Myers makes it a point in her practice to prioritize the creation of energetic space for BIPOC and queer clients—who, she notes, carry different energetic demands. Myers says she “practices from a radical lens to directly challenge overarching societal expectations and norms. By speaking to the entirety of a person, there is a deep healing that happens that is transformative. Rejecting white supremacy and colonialism, that has had a large influence on the psychic and healing lineage, I seek to reveal what society doesn’t want seen or spoken to. There is so much power a person experiences when they are fully seen.” tiearamyers.com/psychicreadings3

Miss Renee Healing has been studying astrology and tarot since 1992 and decided to go pro in 2007. Miss Renee has fostered a loyal following among those who’ve watched her predictions manifest within weeks or months of a session. As a dark-skinned Black woman of size living with a disability since 2019, she says she also practices from a radical standpoint. “I can’t help but practice from a radical lens because my very existence is radical,” she says. “While I will always happily be a vessel for whoever spirit sends to me for my particular medicine, my heart beats for marginalized people the most.” Beginning each reading with a call to your ancestors, Miss Renee offers tarot, astrology and Reiki sessions that are both COVID-conscious and spiritually expansive, designed to help reconnect clients with their higher selves and explore every aspect of their unfolding futures. Whether you’re seeking answers about a dead-end career or desperate for answers after a bad breakup, Miss Renee can offer direct insight into possible outcomes. missreneehealing.com

Sirus Bonner takes a distinctive approach to divination, offering her gifts as a means of professional and personal clarity through The Hourglass Opens, her online booking portal where mysticism meets strategy in uncertain times. Her online sessions are a guided journey through tarot, astrology and intuitive strategy, helping her clients regain focus when “the ground is shifting.” Having started practice as a teenager, Bonner says her work with tarot and astrology draws from both the mystical and the political—from the occult to liberation movements. “Divination, for me, is a compass, not an escape route—a way to remember what’s true in uncertain times.” hourglasssession.com

Selena Alcantara runs two businesses promoted through her online handle @GreenWitchBySelena. Alcantara is a local nature witch who practices within a realm of apothecary, crafting, astrology and tarot. She makes foraged arrangements from natural fruit, flower and forest remnants, all charged through her intentions. She recently moved into a tiny house in the forest and co-opened a Black- and Latinx-owned healing sanctuary called Haus of Fruitz and Flowerz in Eagle Creek, where most of her practice takes place. Having been taught some rituals in her childhood by a lineage of Wiccans in her family that include her grandmother, she truly came into her own practice in 2018 when her business was founded. fruitznflowerz.com

Doriana Lyles has been practicing magic in her subconscious “forever,” as she puts it, but officially began her divining profession 15 years ago. She says she’s “focused on how our lives interweave with patterns, nature, community care, and using our intuition to investigate the cycles and circles in our life.” Putting an emphasis on storytelling, she’s referred to the stars as “defiant lanterns” and uses them as a guide to help clients through periods referred to as “dimly lit labyrinths.” Her readings are available in person in Southeast Portland with a specific focus on tarot, oracle and divination. msha.ke/defiant.stars.oracle