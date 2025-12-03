MetroPaint Running Everything-Must-Go Sale at Outlet Store

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

Lovers of “Snow Drift” paint, the end is nigh.

As previously announced, MetroPaint will be closing in early 2026 after being in business for more than 30 years. The value paint retailer, run by the regional government body Metro, is running a closing sale through Dec. 31 at its outlet store at 4825 N. Basin Ave.

Right now, the discount is 50% off, but that will increase over the course of the month. The brand’s most popular colors are expected to sell quickly; sales of “Snow Drift” white are limited to a maximum of 25 gallons per household.

Starting in the 1990s, MetroPaint recycled leftover latex paint from all over the state into a consistent, 12-color brand that retailed for $18 a gallon—about half the typical cost. The concept led to the founding of the nonprofit organization PaintCare, which now operates in 11 states and Washington, D.C. PaintCare will continue to manage Oregon’s statewide paint recycling program.

“MetroPaint pioneered paint recycling here in Oregon and on a national level, laying the groundwork for lasting environmental legislation,” said Metro Council President Lynn Peterson, in a press release. “Now, there’s a thriving paint recycling industry that can carry on the important work MetroPaint established. Metro will continue to innovate in recycling spaces and serve greater Portland toward our goal of sending less trash to the landfill to create a safer, cleaner future for all.”

The program is getting cut because sales no longer covered expenses, according to previous reporting.

MetroPaint made WW’s Best of Portland 2022 issue, under the “Best Ideas” category.

Paint recycling will still be available after MetroPaint closes. Portlanders will still be able to drop off up to 35 gallons of paint per day for free at Metro’s two local household hazardous waste facilities, in Oregon City and in the Northwest Industrial area.

GO: MetroPaint Outlet, 4825 N. Basin Ave., 503-289-0047,oregonmetro.gov/tools-living/healthy-home/metropaint. 7:30 am-3:30 pm Monday-Saturday, through Dec. 31.