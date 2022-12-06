Jupiter Next Bar Hey Love Has Become Sleigh Love, a Holiday-Themed Pop-Up

Fresh off of its stint as a Halloween-themed saloon called the Black Lagoon, Hey Love has transformed for the holidays once again.

Now through Jan. 1, Jupiter Next Hotel’s ground-floor botanical garden that also happens to serve food and drinks is Sleigh Love, a Christmas pop-up adorned in colorful lights with a menu of (probably pricey, as per the pop-up tradition) boozy drinks in festive glassware.

Some of the wintry beverages include Toboggan Time, a frozen Irish coffee with a Rumple Minze float and candy cane sprinkles; a Peppermint Patty Pudding Shot, Jeffrey Morgenthaler’s World Famous Amaretto Sour; and, for all those people out there who always wished they could order their eggnog slightly chunky, the Noggy by Nature—a slushie version of the holiday classic.

Throughout the month of December, Sleigh Love will also host a series of special events. Seinfeld fans should mark their calendars for Dec. 21, which is when the pop-up’s version of Festivus takes place.

While the venue promises to have all of Frank Costanza’s beloved traditions, from the Feats of Strength to a pole (that should have very high strength-to-weight ratio), the focus seems to be a menu that revisits iconic moments from the hit television series. That includes Soup For You!, an oversized matzo ball in a hot-and-sour duck broth with roasted and shredded bird; Yada, Yada, Yada…, steamed bao buns filled with sliced corn beef; and Nathan’s Famous all-beef kosher wieners encased in egg rolls and named, of course, I Was in the Pool! There Was Shrinkage!

Then on Dec. 22, Hey Love’s monthly jazz night, NuBop, will be reimagined as A Charlie Brown Christmas, where a guy who’s actually named Charlie Brown is scheduled to play future-fusion takes on the Vine Guaraldi Trio’s masterpiece album and other Christmas songs.

Sleigh Love is all ages until 9 pm when it switches to 21 and older.