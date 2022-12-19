Blind Ox Taphouse Is Permanently Closing

Blind Ox, the beer bar launched by the owners of liquid nitrogen-shaped ice cream company Mix ‘n’ Match Creamery, will serve its last pints this month.

The business, located at 4320 N Interstate Ave., announced the end of its run on Facebook on Dec. 18.

“After 2+ years of trying to make a go of it, we’re sad to announce we will be closing Blind Ox,” the post stated. “We thank you all for your support. It’s been so great meeting you all and sharing fun times and good beers. Who knows what the future holds, but for now, this chapter is over.”

Blind Ox originally opened in the former Alameda Brewhouse space on Northeast Fremont Street in 2020, two years after the brewery shut down. The business is run by Genevieve and Eric West, who helped revive the old bar with the taproom and what was to be a permanent outlet for Mix ‘n’ Match Creamery, which started as a food cart in 2012. They were joined by another food cart operator making the move to brick and mortar: chef Anthony Brown of Nacheaux, which is known for its Cajun-meets-Mexican fried-and-smothered odes to excess.

“Originally, the landlords had wanted to rent the whole building,” Eric West told WW in 2021. “The pandemic provided an opportunity to work out a creative lease. We were able to come to them and say, ‘Hey, we just want to rent a portion of this space,’ And that’s what allowed it to turn into a food hall.”

In 2021, Blind Ox opened a second, smaller location along the Max Yellow Line on North Interstate, which had formerly been occupied by Untapped, a popular beer bar that ultimately closed due to COVID in October 2020. West then ended up leaving Fremont after failed lease negotiations and consolidated operations inside the Interstate beer bar.

You still have time for one last visit (or several, if you move quickly). Blind Ox’s last planned day of business is Dec. 30, however, it might close before then if the taps end up running dry. Prices on both beer and merchandise have also been significantly slashed to encourage product movement.

