Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Birthday With a Themed Brunch at Hey Love This Weekend

Some call her the Queen of Nashville; others a country music legend.

At this point, we should all consider Dolly Parton a national treasure given the fact that she has blessed us with decades of hits, a theme park that pays tribute to Appalachia, and millions of dollars in charitable donations—including a $1 million dollar gift to Vanderbilt University that helped fund three pandemic-related research projects, including one related to the Moderna vaccine—and her day of birth should officially become a federal holiday.

While Congress has yet to take action, Hey Love isn’t waiting around. Jupiter Next Hotel’s ground-floor botanical garden/bar is recognizing the icon’s day of birth this weekend with a bouffant-sized Dolly-themed party.

OK, Parton’s birthday was officially on Jan. 19—she turned 77—but holding the party on Sunday, Jan. 22 means you have an excuse to leisurely day drink in honor of the Leading Lady of Country. Attendees can expect an entire afternoon of Parton’s greatest hits performed by a long lineup of artists, including the Silver Triplets Family Band, Onry, Jenny Don’t, DJ Action Slacks and more.

Like Hey Love’s recent holiday pop-up bars—Halloween’s Black Lagoon and Christmastime’s Sleigh Love—the Dolly Parton Birthday Brunch will feature themed food and drink menus—here, they’ll be nods to the star’s life and career. For instance, fans of the 1983 Parton-Kenny Rogers duet “Islands in the Stream” may want to order a dish of the same name: roasted pork loin medallions, smoked ham grits, garlicky braising greens and black eyed peas smothered in a Tabasco Hollandaise sauce. There’s also the 9-5, a banana pudding tiramisu topped in mascarpone whipped cream.

Drinks reference everything from Parton’s quips (It Costs a lot of Money to Look This Cheap!, which is a peach, mint, vanilla and black sweet tea slushee) to more films she appeared in (Steel Magnolias’ Drink Your Juice Shelby—a concoction of passion fruit, pear brandy and gin that probably shouldn’t be downed to treat an actual blood sugar emergency).

Dolly wannabes should definitely tease their hair, unleash the cleavage and load up on sequins for this event. There will be a costume contest and a photo booth. Advance online tickets are already sold out, however, you can still purchase admission at the door, which opens at 1 pm.