Ratchet Brewery Is Closing Its Silverton Location

Nearly three and a half years after opening a second location in Silverton, Ratchet Brewery is pulling up stakes.

On Jan. 27, the Salem-based business announced on social media that it would close the spinoff next month on a yet-to-be-determined date. A Facebook post stated that the owners decided to sell the property to Silverton Area Community Aid, which serves people experiencing food and housing insecurity.

“We would like to welcome and congratulate SACA, the new owners of the building,” the announcement read. “SACA has been looking for a space to grow to help better serve the community and I couldn’t think of a better local organization to make this their new home.”

Co-owners Dan Miletta and William Mary launched the original Ratchet Brewery in southeast Salem in 2017. Two years later, they opened a second location in the former Seven Brides Brewing space at 990 N 1st St. in Silverton. The former owners closed their taproom to the public the previous year, citing industry changes, though they indicated they would keep the production side operating. However, Seven Brides quietly ceased operations entirely at some point after that.

Miletta plans to move the Silverton brewpub to another spot, which will be announced at the end of February, while Mary is opening another restaurant called Palominos in Salem.

Fortunately, Silverton won’t be left without a brewery when Ratchet does wrap up service. Silver Falls Brewery Ale House—named after the picturesque state park just 20 minutes away—has a selection of beers that covers your typical modern Pacific Northwest range of styles, including West Coast and hazy IPAs, a German-style Pilsner and a caramelly red ale. An ambitious expansion a few years ago gave the space a larger kitchen, a second upstairs bar, and a brewhouse upgrade.

Fans of Ratchet still have a few weeks to visit the auto shop-themed Silverton location. Keep an eye on the business’s social media for the announcement of a farewell party.