Medford’s Common Block Brewing Is Opening a Second Location in the Former Klamath Basin Brewing Space

Southern Oregon’s Common Block Brewing is reviving one of Oregon’s most unique breweries, which fell victim to the pandemic in 2021.

The Medford business is opening a second location inside the former Klamath Basin Brewing facility about 80 miles east in Klamath Falls, just north of the California border. Operations at the restaurant and bar there ceased in November 2021, with the owners citing slowing sales, price increases and staffing issues as reasons for the closure.

Common Block Photo courtesy of Common Block Brewing. (Megan Steffen; Untapped Media Inc.)

While Klamath Basin was off the beaten path for many Portland beer drinkers, its beers were widely distributed and could easily be found in taprooms, bottle shops and grocery stores across Oregon as well as in Northern California and Southwest Washington.

The nearly 20-year-old brand was also known for its unique power source: geothermal energy. Volcanic hot water aquifers—similar to those that created Yellowstone’s geysers—sit just below the surface of the Klamath Falls. Those wells heat everything from sidewalks to buildings throughout the city, and when Klamath Basin was still up and running, that included the water it used to make beer. The result was a much smaller carbon footprint than that of a traditional brewery.

Common Block intends to install a 15-barrel brewhouse, similar to the system at its Medford location, and renovations of the 7,500-square-foot building will begin this winter. The structure itself is almost as novel as the use of geothermal energy. Built in 1935, it was once home to Crater Lake Creamery. A neon sign of a smiling blue cow with a ribbon on its tail still remains outside as a reminder of the dairy’s existence. Inside, there are also barnlike beams extending across the high ceiling.

“We love the character and challenge of historic buildings, and the bonus of contributing to a vibrant downtown,” Common Block’s Alex Amarotico stated in a press release. “This is a great community, and the large brewing space and outdoor patio are big draws for us.”

Common Block is no stranger to renovating historic properties. Its flagship is located in a gorgeous Streamline Moderne structure that was a midcentury auto showroom. The pub boasts stylish stainless steel lettering and a row of glass blocks, which bathe the bar and dining room with natural light.

The Klamath Falls spinoff will feature the same menu as the Medford location, which tends to lean toward slightly elevated pub fare. Think wood-fired pizzas, burgers and beer-inspired entrees, like stout-battered fish and chips and ale-marinated flank steak.

Common Block Photo courtesy of Common Block Brewing. (Megan Steffen; Untapped Media Inc.)

Owners Alex and Danielle Amarotico, who left Ashland’s Standing Stone Brewing to start Common Block, also already know what they’ll brew first at the second site: a beer to honor Klamath Falls.

“We want to highlight the creamery’s history by brewing a milk stout,” Amarotico says. “Our brewer has a recipe in motion, and we really feel like it’ll be a great tribute beer to debut at both locations.”

Common Block Klamath Falls should be open by summer, so start planning your road trip now.