The Organizer Behind Oregon’s Strip Club Haunted House Is Launching a Valentine’s Version of the Experience

If chocolate and flowers no longer cut it when it comes to Valentine’s gifting, perhaps taking your partner to an immersive vampire den of iniquity will spice things up. That’s the theme of a new experience spun off by the organizer behind Oregon’s only Strip Club Haunted House.

Count Dickula’s Vampentine’s Hotel will have a two-night run Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18, at Guilty Pleasures Gentlemen’s Club on Southeast Powell Boulevard near 136th Avenue. That’s the same location where adult entertainment impresario DJ Dick Hennessy revived his Strip Club Haunted House in 2022 following a two-year pandemic pause.

“It’s my first time doing anything like this outside of October, but I’m really excited by the way it’s turning out so far,” Hennessy tells WW. “In my six years of doing the Strip Club Haunted House, I’ve always fantasized about doing a Valentine’s-themed one, as Valentine’s Day and gentlemen’s clubs go together like peanut butter and jelly.”

Count Dickula's Photo courtesy of DJ Rick Hennessy.

Since the debut of the Halloween walk-through in 2015, Hennessy’s haunted house has grown both in number of days and ambition. The theme also changes. Last year’s was R.I.P. City, which was based on the disastrous reputation our downtown core (and, in some circles, the entire town) has acquired over the last two years. People entered through a tent located outside of the club and then walked through a cloud of narcotic smoke (“or whatever you imagine,” Hennessy said at the time). That led to the world of Portland after dark: graffiti, needles, boarded-up windows, discarded mattresses.

“I’m very excited as we’ve been able to take the layout and theme for R.I.P. City and completely change everything instead of rehashing it as many other prominent haunts do,” Hennessy says.

The Valentine’s experience will be less scary, but Hennessy promises just as much sex. The haunted house has been transformed into a hotel populated by scantily clad vampires and their unfortunate victims. You can expect a honeymoon suite/torture chamber, the sultriest version of the Catacombs of Paris that you’ll probably ever encounter, a simulated restaurant called Chez Vampy and a gift shop, where VIP ticketholders will receive a gift courtesy of sponsor Taboo Video. There will also be a hotel bar where people can enjoy a complimentary festive Valentine’s drink from Shine Spirits.

Tickets for Count Dickula’s Vampentine’s Hotel are currently available online. General admission is $15 and VIP entry is $20.