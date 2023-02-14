Where to Drink This Week

1. Il Solito

627 SW Washington St., 503-228-1515, ilsolitoportland.com. 7-10:30 am and 5-10 pm Monday and Thursday-Friday, 7-11 am and 5-10 pm Saturday-Sunday.

After a two-and-a-half-year closure, downtown’s Il Solito began serving customers again in November. Now that the homestyle Italian American spot inside Kimpton Hotel Vintage has had a few months of service under its belt, the restaurant is holding an official grand opening with a week of specials, including an Italy to Oregon Wine Flight night on Feb. 17 ($24 for four tastings) and a Vespa Happy Hour on Feb. 18, when you can expect a scooter-themed drink menu as well as discounts on cocktails and zero-proof drinks.

2. Pacific Standard

100 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 971-346-2992, kexhotels.com/eat-drink/pacificstandard. 3 pm-midnight daily.

At Pacific Standard, the bar by bartender Jeffrey Morgenthaler and longtime colleague Benjamin “Banjo” Amberg anchoring the Kex hotel, you won’t find any of the drinks the two men became known for at their former posts, Clyde Common and Pépé le Moko. But there are nods to those past hits in the all-new cocktail menu, like the summery rosé Negroni, the zesty All-Day Bloody Mary, and the Palm Desert Date Shake that’s decadent but not too boozy. “I just have no shortage of drink ideas,” Morgenthaler says. A gift and a curse we’re all thankful for.

3. Portland Cider Company

3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 971-888-5054, portlandcider.com. 3-9 pm Wednesday-Thursday, 1-10 pm Friday-Saturday, 1-9 pm Sunday. 4005 SW Orbit St., Beaverton, 503-626-6246. 3-10 pm Wednesday-Friday, noon-10 pm Saturday-Sunday.

Portland Cider Company ushers in 2023 with a sunny new seasonal cider: Mango Mimosa. Like its name suggests, the medium-sweet beverage with a bubbly finish pairs best with brunch foods, like huevos rancheros and banana pancakes, but its tropical fruit notes also make it a good match for spicy dinner entrees—think Thai curry or carne asada tacos. Or just drink it solo anytime the gloom of a Pacific Northwest winter gets to be a little too heavy.

4. Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room

930 SE Oak St., 971-383-1613, eclipticbrewing.com. 4-10 pm Sunday and Wednesday-Thursday, 4-11 pm Friday-Saturday.

Ecliptic Brewing’s first Cosmic Collaboration release of the year is a combination of two style trends: one from a decade ago, the other emerging during the pandemic. Black Cold IPA, made in partnership with Astoria’s Fort George, features the dark roasted malt flavor of a Cascadian dark ale (all the rage in 2012-13) and is fermented with lager yeast, leading to an assertive crispness found in the newly invented cold IPA. Order a pint or two and then debate whether a cold IPA is just an IPL with a different name.

5. Abigail Hall

813 SW Alder St., abigailhallpdx.com. 5-11 pm Sunday-Wednesday, 5 pm-midnight Thursday-Saturday.

There are few downtown bars—particularly hotel bars—as romantic as Abigail Hall, thanks to its cozy fireplace, pink and maroon leather banquettes, and dim lighting. Keep the Valentine’s Day vibes going by visiting this watering hole in the Woodlark’s lobby. Beverage director Derek Jacobi has created a holiday menu of mood-setting cocktails, including a strawberry Negroni topped with dehydrated slices of the fruit, and Color Me Intrigued, a sparkling wine-Belgian lambic concoction served in a Pop Rocks-rimmed Champagne flute.