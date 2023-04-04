Great Notion Southeast Division Street Pop-Up Reopens This Month

Great Notion Brewing is reopening its Southeast Portland pop-up with a psychedelic, Ken Kesey-themed slate of specials.

The beer garden, located at 2015 SE Division St., is scheduled to launch Thursday, April 20. However, the celebrations get underway before that.

Wednesday, April 19, is also known as “Bicycle Day,” to commemorate Albert Hofmann’s discovery of LSD’s effects, which were so disorienting, the chemist peddled home. To kick off what Great Notion is calling “Get on the Bus Week,” (a nod to Kesey’s Merry Prankster rig) anyone who rides their bicycle into any of the brand’s taprooms will get a buck off draft pours. There will also be a scratch-off game with prizes that range from merch to a bike as well as a tattoo bus at the pop-up location, where you can get inked with any of the brewery’s cartoon characters.

Get on the Bus Week will also see the tapping of beers that aren’t regularly available, like Reefer(m) Madness, a smoothie ale with a whole produce department’s worth of fruit—strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, raspberry and mangosteen—along with marshmallow; Merriest Dankster, a hazy triple IPA; and POG Frog, a passion fruit, orange and guava tart ale.

Puerto Rican-Philly food cart Papi Sal’s will be on hand at the pop-up, which will also feature lawn games, like Giant Jenga, Connect 4, cornhole and more.

“We are hyped to kick off the spring season the right way with our outdoor PDX beer garden and hella-fun beers,” Great Notion CEO Paul Reiter stated in a press release. “Get on the Bus Week was super rad last year, with almost every customer blown away by the flavors of our GOTBW flight. We expect to level up the vibe this year tenfold!”

Great Notion opened its Division beer garden last June in the former Ether Shoes Building parking lot, where it has been building a taproom. It operated throughout the summer, but eventually closed once the temperatures got too cold to run an outdoor operation.

Hours at the pop-up will be 3 to 9 pm Thursday through Sunday. Those will expand to noon to 9 pm, seven days a week, in June.