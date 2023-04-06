Here Are the Results of This Year’s Oregon Beer Awards

The Oregon Beer Awards returned to a sold-out Revolution Hall on Thursday, April 6 and, based on the crowd’s rowdy enthusiasm, the state’s craft brewers—along with their biggest fans—were more than ready to celebrate the industry following another year of pandemic challenges.
Lines formed at the doors leading into the venue’s auditorium well before the WW-sponsored ceremony began—brewers and drinkers alike were looking to snag prime seats. Others hung out with beers near one of the venue’s many bars, greeting friends, some of whom they see often, others not since the last OBAs in 2022.
When registration closed for the Oscars of Oregon Beer closed at the end of February, and there were nearly 1,100 entries in 30 categories. As usual, the class with the most entries was the India Pale Ale, with 100 submissions. Normally, Hazy or Juicy India Pale Ale is the second-most popular category, however, this time Fresh Hop IPA or Pale Ale bumped that into third place, since it got 71 entries compared to 54. Lagers also saw a bump in submissions, reflecting its rise in popularity both among brewers and drinkers, who have gravitated toward beers that are more sessionable and refreshing.
Winners were selected by dozens of judges during the state’s only double-blind tasting competition, held during two weekends in March. In addition to that, more than 200 industry professionals picked the area’s top brewpubs, bottle shops, beer bars and more in a balloting system.
The big winners of the night were Breakside and 10 Barrel, which both took home seven medals. And while many familiar, decorated names nabbed awards—Von Ebert, Wayfinder, Great Notion—this year’s competition saw a diverse lineup of breweries getting recognition, including Assembly, the Southeast Foster Road pub specializing in Detroit-style pies; Eugene’s often-underrated ColdFire; Van Henion, one of Bend’s newest Brands; and Weekend Beer out of Grants Pass.
Here is a complete list of the 2023 winners:
Pilsner
Gold: Sky High Brewing & Pub Bohemian Pilsner
Silver: Deschutes Brewery King Crispy
Bronze: Breakside Brewery Noble Pilsner
Golden, Blonde, and Other Light Ales
Gold: Ancestry Brewing Kolsch
Silver: Buoy Beer Company Cream Ale
Bronze: 10 Barrel Brewing Co. Prazise
Hoppy Lager
Gold: ColdFire Brewing Italian Style Pilsner
Silver: Fracture Brewing Fracture West Coast Pilsner
Bronze: Buoy Beer Company Italian Pilsner
Light German and European Lagers
Gold :Van Henion Brewing Van Henion Helles Lager
Silver: Von Ebert Brewing Vienna Lager
Bronze: Breakside Brewery Vienna Lager
Dark German and European Lagers
Gold: Rosenstadt Dunkel
Silver: Grand Fir Brewing Ember
Bronze: Wayfinder Beer Hidden Hand Černé Pivo
International Lagers
Gold: Ex Novo Brewing Co. Milagro Oscuro
Silver: Breakside Brewery Double Hockey Sticks
Bronze: Occidental Brewing Company Japanese Dry-Style Lager
Stout and Porter
Gold: Away Days Brewing Co. Docklands Baltic Porter
Silver: StormBreaker Brewing Opacus Stout
Bronze: Assembly Brewing Doublin’ in Dublin
Classic UK Styles
Gold: Hopworks Urban Brewery Organic Velvet ESB
Silver: Steeplejack Brewing Company Witness Mark Ordinary Bitter Collab with Obelisk Beer and Wayfinder Beer
Bronze: Weekend Beer Co. Absobloodylutely
Classic North American Styles
Gold: Oakshire Brewing Line Dry Rye
Silver: Falling Sky Brewing Upside Brown
Bronze: Old Town Brewery Rye PA
Belgian Beers, German Wheat Beers, and Traditional Brett Beers
Gold: Worthy Brewing Farm Out
Silver: Ninkasi Brewing Company Belgian Quad
Bronze: Upright Brewing Scrap Iron
Red Beers
Gold: Rogue Ales & Spirits Dead Guy Ale
Silver: Block 15 Brewing Co. Charmed Life
Bronze: Old Town Brewery Red Ale
Strong Beers
Gold: Threshold Brewing & Blending Neptune
Silver: Wayfinder Beer Red Fang Malt Liquor
Bronze: Deschutes Brewery Co-Munichator
Sessionable Hoppy Beers
Gold: Sunriver Brewing Company Bondi Beach Party
Silver: Grains of Wrath Brewing Papermaker Pale
Bronze: Breakside Brewery Cuddle Puddle
India Pale Ale
Gold: Grains of Wrath Brewing Built For Speed
Silver: Von Ebert Brewing Wave Decay
Bronze: ColdFire Brewing Skyline Dreams
Hazy or Juicy IPA
Gold: Bend Brewing Co. Day Use
Silver: Great Notion Brewing Van Beer
Bronze: Ruse Brewing Star Senders
Imperial India Pale Ale
Gold: Sunriver Brewing Company High Desert Diesel
Silver: McMenamins Old Saint Francis School Down On The Street
Bronze: Breakside Brewery West Coast, Best Coast
Dark Hoppy Beers
Gold: Von Ebert Brewing Waning Echoes
Silver: Grains of Wrath Brewing Falling Up
Bronze: Grand Fir Brewing Silvertip IRA
Barrel-Aged Beers
Gold: Monkless Belgian Ales La Trinidad
Silver: Boneyard Beer Wooden Femur
Bronze: 10 Barrel Brewing Co.Peach Deface
Barrel-Aged Stouts
Gold: Breakside Brewery The Trappings and the Suits of Woe
Silver: Fort George Brewery Matryoshka 2023 With Coconut
Bronze: Alesong Brewing & Blending Senor Rhino
Flavored Beers
Gold: Deschutes Brewery Hachimitsu Mai
Silver: Oregon City Brewing Co. Dash o’ Bitters
Bronze: Sunriver Brewing Company Cocoa Cow
Fruit Beers
Gold: Great Notion Brewing Pineapple Juice Invader
Silver: Public Coast Brewing Co.Coconut Brown Ale
Bronze: 10 Barrel Brewing Co. Sugar High
Coffee and Smoke Beers
Gold: ForeLand Beer Mashes to Ashes
Silver: Steeplejack Brewing Company Amelia Grodziskie
Bronze: Mt. Hood Brewing Co. Multorporter Smoked Porter
Experimental and Historical Beers
Gold: 10 Barrel Brewing Co. Agrio Morado
Silver: 10 Barrel Brewing Co. Marionberry Cheesecake
Bronze: Great Notion Brewing Pot of Gold
American Sour Beers
Gold: 10 Barrel Brewing Co. Riviera
Silver: Cascade Brewing Staying Hoptimistic
Bronze: 10 Barrel Brewing Co. Gindulgence
Mixed-Culture Beers
Gold: Wolves & People Farmhouse Brewery Traveling Companions
Silver: nebuleus Spruce for New Avenues
Bronze: Dirt Road Brewing Flanders Red
Fruited Mixed-Culture Beers
Gold: Alesong Brewing & Blending Raspberry Parliament
Silver: nebuleus names.mean.nothing.b1
Bronze: pFriem Family Brewers pFriemsters Union Abrikoos
Gluten-Free Beers
Gold: Bierly Brewing Blackbird Stout
Silver: Bierly Brewing Rendezvous Double IPA
Bronze: Ground Breaker Brewing Inclusion
Fresh Hop Pale Ales and India Pale Ales
Gold: Ruse Brewing Songspire
Silver: Migration Brewing Company Summer Chinook
Bronze: Sunriver Brewing Company Doug Said So
Fresh Hop Hazy Pale Ales and India Pale Ales
Gold: StormBreaker Brewing Set Freshies to Haze
Silver: Breakside Brewery Breakside What Fresh Beast
Bronze: Ruse Brewing Clever Weather
Other Fresh Hop Beers
Gold: Baerlic Brewing Company East Side Pilsner
Silver: Deschutes Brewery Fresh Hop King Crispy
Bronze: Steeplejack Brewing Company Fresh Hop Luminosa Single Farm Table Beer
Brewery of the Year: Large
10 Barrel Brewing Co.
Brewery of the Year: Medium
Grains of Wrath Brewing
Brewery of the Year: Small
Bierly Brewing
Best New Brewery
Grand Fir Brewing
Best Bottle Shop
Belmont Station
Best Beer Bar or Taphouse
Loyal Legion
Best Brewpub Experience
Wayfinder Beer
Fort George Brewery
Best Labels/Branding
Block 15 Brewing Co.
Craft Advocate of the Year
Former U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio
Hall of Fame
Gail Goschie
Karl Ockert
Regional Brewing Company of the Year North Coast
Fort George Brewery
Regional Brewing Company of the Year Willamette
Block 15 Brewing Co.
Regional Brewing Company of the Year Central
pFriem Family Brewers
Regional Brewing Company of the Year Eastern
Barley Brown’s Brew Pub
Regional Brewing Company of the Year Southern
Arch Rock Brewing Company